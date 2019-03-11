On March 5 the Evansdale City Council approved the 2020 fiscal year budget. The new budget raised the tax levy from $8.10 to $9.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. It is important to remember the city is not increasing the total tax bill, just the city’s portion. I am on the Evansdale City Council and can attest to the fact no one wanted an increase.
The mayor and city clerk spend countless hours putting the budget together, consulting with department heads and refining requests. The City Council typically receives three or four drafts of the budget to examine and make recommendations. Council members can talk to the mayor, city clerk and department heads about the line items. No budget decisions are made without merit.
Evansdale residents have been fortunate to have had a very low tax rate for decades, and we are still low compared to other cities in the county. The cost to run the city has gone up, and the state has shifted the tax burden from the business and industrial tax base to homeowners. Cities like Evansdale have been squeezed financially with few choices other than increasing taxes, growing the tax base or cutting services.
Evansdale residents pay very reasonable taxes for the services we receive. The city is well run, our employees are top notch and have reliable facilities and equipment.
I think it’s instructive to take a look at what an Evansdale tax bill looks like. I’ll use mine as an example.
My 2018/2019 gross tax annually is $2,197.45, less homestead credit of $149.03, leaving a net tax of $2,048.00. That amount is divided like this: (this information is on the back side of every tax statement and online at the county’s website)
- Waterloo
- Schools
- 46
- percent,
- $929.79;
- Evansdale
- 24.99
- percent,
- $511.80;
- Black
- Hawk
- County
- 18.94
- percent,
- $387.89.
- Urban
- Renewal
- TIF
- 4.59
- percent
- ,
- $94.00;
- Hawkeye
- Community
- College
- 3.18
- percent,
- $65.13.
- County
- radio
- system
- 1.83
- percent,
- $37.48;
- county
- assessor
- .77
- percent,
- $15.77;
- Ag
- Extension
- .29
- percent,
- $5.94.
- State
- of
- Iowa
- .01
- percent,
- $.20.
The city’s portion of my tax bill is $511.80. The new increase will raise that to approximately $625, or $52 monthly. My cell phone bill is $70 monthly. My internet/landline telephone is $97 monthly. For less cost than my cell phone I get 24-hour police, fire and ambulance services, the streets maintained and plowed, a library and parks.
Other services like water, sewer, garbage pick up and curbside recycling cost about another $50 a month.
I’ve always encouraged residents come to City Council meetings with questions and concerns. Some times technical questions can’t be answered at the meeting and residents are encouraged to call or visit City Hall. All during the budget deliberations residents can visit City Hall and look at the proposed budget. The budget can seem intimidating, but the mayor and city clerk can explain and answer questions about the line items.
It is important for the city to have adequate cash reserves, professional staff, good facilities and equipment to provide the best services we can — and I believe we do that.
