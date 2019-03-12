I feel we need the rest of the story told to the citizens of Evansdale, rather than the smoke-and-mirror show that went on March 5 at the Evansdale City Council meeting by the mayor.
There is plenty to be concerned with, and here are few of the highlights:
Standing-room-only citizens had many legitimate opposition arguments to the 22 percent increase of base tax to Evansdale citizens, not counting the urban TIF renewal that all citizens also pay which was brushed over. This equates to 15.3 percent, as well as the 22 percent base increase, not even counting all the other entities on your tax bill, which from what I have seen and watched are also increasing (county, schools, Hawkeye Community College), as well as our own in Evansdale.
Rebuttal arguments from the mayor were entirely fear based, like ambulance service or police response, personnel cuts. A lot of the tax rate increase is for future funding, like possible grants for the Parks Department, and they have no confirmed grant matches going at this time. Employees’ expansion of raises and benefits are a large portion of tax bills like other communities.
Another interesting topic was that the librarian wants full-time status and benefits due to her husband — the police chief who is retiring at the end of the year. She also wants to expand library hours, which in the end costs more in operation costs. You can’t put personal feelings into budget decisions just because you are friends with them.
The mayor states that would be a wash, with wife and police chief on benefits at the end of the fiscal year. We will have to hire a new police chief when Jeff (Jensen) retires with benefit package and salary, so this whole analogy is pure bull crap on the mayor’s behalf.
Smoke and mirrors at its best.
The mayor should be thinking of the citizens, but he is always taking care of the good ole boy friendships in town.
It is obvious what’s going on, and I guess come November it will be the citizens’ turn to really be heard.
