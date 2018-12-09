Billy Graham (1918-2018), the most influential evangelical Christian leader of the 21st century, must be rolling over in his grave while witnessing how some white evangelical Christians have abandoned moral judgment and social responsibility as they support Donald Trump’s stance on immigration and asylum seekers. Ed Stetzer, director of the Billy Graham Center, concurs.
The vast majority of Americans from any race, religious creed, ancestry and age reject Trump, not due to his policies, per se, but due to his ethnic and racial ill will and immoral behavior. However, research reveals most white evangelical Christians love Trump.
William Saletan’s Slate article, “Trump’s Christian Apologists are Unchristian,” and Randall Balmer’s piece in The Guardian, “Under Trump, America’s Religious Right is Rewriting Its Code of Ethics” are must-reads for people of faith perplexed by those who support our 45th president.
Recently the Billy Graham Center asked evangelicals how candidate traits would influence their voting behavior. Black and Hispanic evangelicals ranked a candidate’s “ability to help those in need” in the top 25 percent of importance. Among white evangelicals, this core Christian tenant ranked in the bottom 25 percent of importance.
Additionally, a preponderance of minority evangelicals are “disturbed by comments Trump has made about minorities” — a plurality of white evangelicals are not disturbed by Trump’s racial comments.
What’s behind many white evangelical Christians supporting Trump and not seeing his moral, social responsibility and racial fault-line? Michael Gerson, a Christian essayist and Republican, views white evangelicals as having degenerated into an “anxious minority,” where race and ethnicity are the driving forces. They exhibit a genuine fear of people from other creeds, colors and languages.
Most Americans are realists and aren’t bothered that by 2045 African-Americans, Latinos, Asians and other mixed racial-ethnic groups will outnumber the white population. The Pew Research Center’s Religious Landscape Study notes many white evangelical Christians view a growing population of immigrants as a “change for the worse, hurting the economy and threatening traditional American customs and values.”
Stetzer agrees too many white evangelicals are consumed by racial anxiety and xenophobia since they support Trump’s explicit actions of breaking up immigrant families, denying refugees due process and restricting Muslim travel.
Recently, Geraldo Rivera reported on Fox News, “We are a nation of immigrants.” Over 99 percent of Iowans and 96.65 percent of Americans live in the USA due to their family’s immigrant orientation.
I’m indebted to Nicholas Corbin for traversing from Guernsey in the United Kingdom to Baltimore in 1671, and to my mother’s Scotch, Iris and English heritage. Where did your relatives immigrate from?
My religious education touted to love the stranger, be kind, caring and generous, and treat all people as children of God. Research is replete more and more white evangelical Christians, more so than any other religious constituency, are starting to displace those values.
So, is the white evangelical Christian who witnesses and supports discrimination, xenophobia, misogyny and obstruction of justice a new wing of Christianity? Or, does moral sickness exist in any faith group, and educating and eradicating purveyors of evil is today’s new calling for religious leaders?
Stetzer and the Billy Graham Center recommend people of all faiths turn off cable news, interact with their brothers and sisters from widely diverse pews, learn to reject Trump’s message that “our love for others is conditioned by country, race or ethnicity” and see the fear of others for what it is ... not sanctified nor sacred in any religion. The late George H.W. Bush (1924-2018) once said “America is never wholly herself unless she engages in high moral principle.” The holidays are the proper time for everyone to revive the spirit of peace and goodwill toward all men.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.