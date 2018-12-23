Veridian Credit Union’s CEO recently penned a guest essay in The Courier lamenting the fact a bill in the 2018 state legislative session may have required them to pay 4 percent of their profits to support our state. It’s hard to imagine many tax-paying Iowans being sympathetic to his concerns.
Iowa’s two largest credit unions — University of Iowa Community Credit Union (UICCU) and Veridian — made more than $100 million in profits last year and paid no state or federal income tax. If they were treated like Iowa’s tax-paying banks, they would have paid approximately $30 million in income taxes. Instead, they paid nothing and Cedar Valley taxpayers are left to pick up the tab.
UICCU and Veridian made more in profits than the rest of Iowa’s credit unions combined, and more than nearly all of Iowa’s community banks.
They are larger than 98 percent of the banks headquartered in Iowa. Rather than share their burgeoni
ng profits with their “member owners,” these behemoths use it to pay six-figure salaries to their executives and build new expensive office buildings in Iowa’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
Iowa’s largest credit unions are not traditional credit unions. They are tax-exempt banks posing as credit unions. Instead of meeting the financial needs of low- and moderate-income individuals organized around a common bond, Iowa’s largest credit unions have become sophisticated commercial lenders. They chase after high-income accounts and have members in multiple states — and countries. Iowans should not have to provide a tax subsidy that allows credit unions to finance businesses and wealthy individuals in Iowa and around the globe.
Rural Iowa banks are forced to compete with the state’s largest credit unions who solicit rural depositors to fund loans in urban Iowa where their offices are located.
This practice removes important sources of funding for loans in rural Iowa and threatens the very existence of locally owned community institutions that provide the majority of financing for Iowa’s farmers and main street businesses.
While rural Iowa banks pay millions in income taxes to support teachers in Iowa’s school system, improvements in infrastructure and state health care programs, Iowa’s largest credit unions pay nothing in income taxes.
These mega credit unions take advantage of Iowa’s public services, but they expect every other Iowan to pay for the services they enjoy.
None of the big credit unions’ excuses – like hiding behind small credit unions or large out-of-state banks is going to cut it any longer – it is time for these large, profitable credit unions to pay their fair share. It is time to end their free ride.
