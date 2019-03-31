After the horrific shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, where two mosques were attacked by a gunman leaving 50 dead and 50 injured, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Kate Ardern made two astounding statements.
The first: She issued a ban on all military and automatic assault-style weapons. The law, it is predicted, will be in effect by April 11.
The second extraordinary remark the prime minister made: She vowed not to say the gunman’s name aloud. “He will, when I speak, be nameless. And I implore you, speak only the names of those lost. … He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing. Not even his name.” (Address to Parliament, March 21, 2019)
Does this mean New Zealand press won’t interview the assassin’s former neighbors to find such journalistic gems as: “He kept to himself,” or “I didn’t really know him?” They won’t seek out his old schoolmates or ex-wives to discover his hygiene habits? They won’t even try to analyze him, speculate that he needs counseling or dig up his second cousin twice removed for insights into his childhood?
Does this also mean no heart-felt interviews with the victims’ grieving relatives, asking such astute and compassionate questions as, “When you found out your daughter was gunned down, how did it make you feel?”
Think of the implications. Closer to home, in Barron, Wis., this would mean 13-year-old Jayme Closs’s kidnapper, who also murdered her parents, would not have major network airtime to broadcast his rantings from prison. The media would not incessantly repeat assassins’ names and publish their pictures. There would be no public platform to invigorate other psychopaths longing for their own “15 minutes.” Instead, denied access to their homicidal path to “glory?”
The press has operated as the unofficial — and unregulated — fourth estate in our political system since our inception. Most of the time it has served this role well, covering news ethically, exposing hypocrisy, uncovering scams, offering a platform for opinions. In the not-too-distant past, journalism was considered “bad journalism” if it ventured into sensationalism, voiced a reporter’s personal opinion or dramatized reporting. “Just the facts, ma’am,” was not just a line from the old television series “Dragnet.”
This has greatly changed. Now a 24-hour pounding news cycle shows events unfolding as we watch. We’re becoming immune to heart-stopping breaking news announcements, often as newsworthy as a movie star’s speeding ticket. Then there’s “social media,” always a day late and a dollar short on monitoring content.
Is it really necessary to titillate the public, attempt to eke out emotion and reaction and pollute factual reporting with tawdry sensationalism? And is our thirst for such sensationalism driving it all?
We are inching increasingly closer to the dystopian scenes depicted in the fictional “Hunger Games” trilogy by Suzanne Collins, where children engage in compulsory battles to the death broadcast throughout the country, constituents cheering and betting on who will survive. Collins’s inspiration for the books was “juxtaposing ‘reality’ television with news images of the very real Iraq War.” (School Library Journal, Sept. 1, 2008)
The gunman in New Zealand live-streamed his murderous carnage with a camera strapped to his head.
New Zealand’s prime minister is right: We must allow no platform to heinous criminals who take innocent lives, not even to speak their name. Unless there is compelling reason, the criminal is still at large, etc., why name him? Why follow the life and times of someone who has taken others’ lives and robbed them of the rest of their time?
It is time for the press to rein it in. And for us to overcome the compulsion to know anything more about these horrific crimes than to honor the victims, and try to change minds and laws so such atrocities do not continue to happen.
Either that, or we’d better make sure our children take up archery, so, like Katniss Everdeen, the heroine of the “Hunger Games” trilogy, they will have another tool to try and survive this madness we will call our legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.