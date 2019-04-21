On March 1, Bank of America placed a full-page ad in the Des Moines Register that asked, “What would you like the power to do?”
Wow! What a question. If I had the power I would change the mindset of both our principal political parties so as to place national needs and interests first and foremost over purely political and self interests. I would make some simple decisions to preserve our democratic society for the long-term future. That’s not too outlandish, is it? Everything you are about to read is simple, yet in today’s political climate, supposedly unattainable. They don’t have to be, to wit:
- Convene a constitutional convention to eliminate the ridiculous and insidious Supreme Court decision in the Citizen’s United case that has provided companies a stranglehold on our government.
- Take the cap off Social Security deductions so everybody pays in all year and everybody pays the same percentage of their incomes regardless of their respective incomes. The top 26 multi-billionaires could save Social Security.
- Design a master plan and find funding sources to offset the very real dangers of global warming. Set up and observe a schedule.
- Revise our income tax laws to eliminate huge deductions for millionaires and billionaires to hide huge sums.
- Establish a national one-cent sales tax to pay down the national debt. Make a dollar worth something again.
- Put limits on political contributions. Anyone giving over the limits should write a check to the Treasury to offset the national debt.
- Establish a master plan to replace or repair our deteriorated infrastructure. Prioritize decayed roads, bridges, dams and seawalls that are 70 years old.
- Establish taxation on all companies transferring assets to foreign nations. Right now, more than $3 trillion are stashed outside our country simply to avoid taxes.
- Reinstate all the Obama regulations concerning banking and investments to prevent repeats of the collapses of 1929 and 2008.
I suppose that if any good Republicans have read this far they are ready to check themselves into cardiac care. Get over it. Is there any entity besides government that can preserve this country?
No company or consortia of companies can handle the monstrous tasks we face. Tax and spend? Hell, yes! How else can we preserve this nation? And just how much suffering are the billionaires going to experience? An article in the Feb. 22 edition of The Nation noted the 400 richest Americans had more wealth than the 160 million adults who make up the bottom 60 percent of our country’s wealth distribution. There are 26 multi-billionaires who have more wealth than 3.8 billion people on this planet combined. Every day we see reminders our economy is rigged in favor of the out-of-touch elite gobbling up more and more of American wealth.
Get this: that alleged 35 percent tax rate on companies is pure illusion. None of the top 100 companies pay a dime in income tax. And they hide billions offshore to avoid taxes.
They have the money but they do everything they can to not help the country that made it all possible.
So, my good anti-tax friends, are my suggestions really going to adversely affect the super rich and companies? “Oh, we contribute to charities.” Big deal. Your new charity should be the country that made your wealth possible.
We soon will be deluged by candidates for office. Ask them about their plans for saving our nation. Standard answer: “I will ‘fight’ for such and such.” Yes, but lay out some plans for us to examine.
Will you stand up and declare the country needs more money? Ask them that and watch them squirm.
All I have done here is to follow an axiom learned in local government — “Put the money where people can see it!” Prevent the highbinders and angle workers from gambling in banking and investments. Their investments should have intrinsic value!
That helps them and the remainder of us. Simply forking over money without getting something for our investment simply won’t hack it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.