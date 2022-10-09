Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa partners with 10 area nonprofits for capacity building program

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has joined in a new partnership with Network for Good to offer Jumpstart, an immersive yearlong fundraising capacity building program. Beginning immediately, 10 participating organizations will receive integrated tools, planning guidance and one-on-one coaching to build their fundraising capacity, diversify revenue and sustain and grow their programs.

CFNEIA led conversations bringing the Jumpstart program to the Cedar Valley as part of its initiative of nonprofit capacity building and provided $25,000 in funding toward the program. The foundation also reached out to the family of the late Waterloo businessman and philanthropist Ike Leighty knowing the family’s long-standing support of implementing unique approaches to increase nonprofit sustainability and resources. The family contributed an additional $25,000 through a grant made from The Leighty Fund held with the Foundation. Network for Good is also providing $14,000 in funding. These funding streams will cover the full cost of the program for the participating nonprofit organizations.

“Our partnership with Network for Good is an ideal way for us to invest in our Cedar Valley nonprofits’ capacity to do more good by providing new technology tools and education that lead to increased charitable support and volunteer resources. The organizations participating are providing essential services to our community and are diverse in their programming and the populations they serve,” said Angie Widner, CFNEIA vice president of community impact. “We are honored the Leighty family has chosen to partner with us to bring this innovative and impactful program to the Cedar Valley.”

The nonprofits participating in the 2022 cohort of Jumpstart include:

Afro American Community Broadcasting, Inc. (KBBG).

Amani Community Services.

Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center.

EMBARC.

Elevate CCBHC.

Love Inc of the Cedar Valley.

One City United.

SHIPHT.

Try Pie.

1619 Freedom School (self-funded).

“Amani Community Services does not have a fundraising or marketing team. With these new tools, our small staff won’t have to wear multiple hats and can focus on educating the black and brown community about domestic and sexual violence,” said Lisa Ambrose, CEO of Amani Community Services. “As a small agency we struggle with fundraising, and I’m so ready and excited for the coaching and education aspect of the program.”

While focused on individual fundraising growth, the program is also a resource for organizations to strengthen relationships with their volunteer community. The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley will partner with participating organizations as part of the coaching to help them leverage volunteer development to create even greater capacity in fundraising and other mission critical aspects of their work. This aspect of the partnership resulted from resources within the Strategic Volunteer Engagement program at The Leighty Foundation, directed by Jane Leighty Justis. Details of The Leighty Foundation’s volunteer engagement work can be found at www.leightyfoundation.org.

“As a small nonprofit, our focus is providing exceptional care for the children and families served. Fundraising and volunteer recruitment and development are vitally important to our program’s success but secondary when prioritizing our work,” said Linda Jacoby with Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center. “Jumpstart offers professional support and resources to help us extend our mission and prepare proactively for future sustainability.”

The Jumpstart program was created in 2015 to ensure nonprofits can build and sustain a robust development strategy and to stabilize and scale their impact. A core philosophy of the program is that development support should be equitable, accessible and malleable, to accommodate organizations of all shapes and sizes. According to Network for Good, over 3,500 nonprofits across the county have utilized the Jumpstart program and, on average, have raised 27% more in net new revenue coming from individual donors, while building their organizational capacity.

To learn more about this partnership program, contact Angie Winder, CFNEIA vice president of community impact at awidner@cfneia.org or (319) 287-9106. More information about the Jumpstart program can be found at www.jumpstartfundraising.com.