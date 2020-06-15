Commentary: Thank you, Iowa voters, for your civic engagement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowans are amazing. The level of civic engagement among our citizens is unrivaled. We proved that once again when voters turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots in the June primary election. Despite an ongoing pandemic and civil unrest across the state, Iowans were determined to make their voices heard the best way possible: by voting.

More than 520,000 votes were cast in the June primary, shattering the existing record of 449,490, set in 1994. Despite unprecedented obstacles, it was a smooth and secure election. The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen.

This election was a terrific example of counties, state agencies and the federal government working together to ensure Iowans could vote safely. Congress and President Trump made funds available through the Cares Act that allowed us to provide personal protective equipment and other resources to the counties. Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard delivered masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.