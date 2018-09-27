In August, our nation once again was forced to face the realization that no matter the level of an individual’s human achievement, we are all transitory beings. We grappled with the loss of two American icons — Sen. John McCain (The Maverick) and Aretha Franklin (The Queen of Soul). Their earthly achievements are now for the ages. These two American giants are no longer with us giving voice to the marvelous fabric that is our nation — strength.
I’m sure some of us have come away from this national mourning experience with a different perspective of these two great Americans. They were multi-dimensional and so often chose not to stay in their respective fields of recognition. Given their rich lives, you may personally not agree with all their decisions and societal positions that McCain or Franklin made and took during their time spent on this nation’s center stage, primarily in politics and entertainment. Please know that you have no push back from yours truly regarding your personal assessment of both American icons.
The most important take away for me regarding their unique lives is that of legacy.
What kind of legacy will you leave behind when it is all said and done, and the book of earthly existence is closed, on your life?
For most individuals, no books and articles will be written about them; nor movies made concerning their lives. Most of us have known in our lifetime an outstanding visionary dynamic American who may or may not have been a family member, or a special person in your community who influenced your life and enhanced your experiences. For example, perhaps K-2, or at the college level those special educators who believed in you when you did not believe, nor see the human potential, in yourself.
Please know that you will leave a legacy behind, to be reflected upon and analyzed by those lives you touched negatively or positively. You need to know that your family, friends and community will frame your earthly legacy.
