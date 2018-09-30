Legend has it that after the Battle of Yorktown, the final engagement of the American Revolution, the British military band played a version of the old ballad, “The World Turned Upside Down.” Political consultants and politicians on the left, plus their apologists in academia, must surely think it is time to strike up the band one more time. The old ways — the tired old nostrums — just don’t seem to apply any more.
Why, you ask? To paraphrase James Carville, one of the great political flacks of the20th century, it’s the Trump economy, stupid. The numbers don’t lie, and the numbers are looking good for the current administration and the course of action it has chosen.
The political left has always promoted itself as representing the working class; in particular, the hard-working union members who built the greatest industrial plant in the world. They have made certain points that the new populism, a.k.a. Trumpism, has largely and adopted and, thus, made irrelevant. In a sense, workers have largely won the battle, even if the left may now be losing the war.
In recent years, politicians claiming to speak for working people have criticized our growing dependence on cheap foreign imports. Lower prices for consumer goods are generally a good thing. But when low prices flow solely from cheap labor, the American worker must either take a pay cut to compete or see his/her job shipped overseas. How many Democratic politicians have told us American workers cannot compete with “slave labor” (sometimes literally true) in other countries?
More than 30 years ago, Democrats like Richard Gephardt, who won the Iowa caucuses in 1988, warned us about the unfair trade practices of certain Asian nations that were flooding our country with cheap goods while at the same time excluding our products from their markets. That was before China was even a factor. The strongest opponents to NAFTA back in the 1980s and 1990s were Democrats, along with Ross Perot, who warned us of the “giant sucking sound” that would follow its ratification. In the last campaign, both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton were against the same trade agreements we are now trying to renegotiate more to our benefit.
Before organized labor became an appendage of the Democratic Party, it understood that virtually unlimited immigration of unskilled workers drives down wages in this country. We can’t outsource construction and meatpacking jobs, for example, but we can use immigrant labor to break their unions and lower their wage scales. Waterloo has been the poster child of a declining manufacturing base. The list of jobs that have moved out of town is a long one.
With Trump co-opting many of their issues, what can the left do to win elections? Most of what they demanded for years is being done in one form or another by the current president. We now have nearly a half million new manufacturing jobs, following similar losses in the Obama administration, since Trump took office. Minority unemployment is at or near record lows. Unemployment claims a week ago were the lowest since 1969 when there were about a hundred million fewer Americans. Perhaps the hearts of workers will be won back by Stormy Daniels or dubious sexual harassment claims from the 1980s. But I doubt it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.