This past Saturday our doorbell rang, which caused my wife to remember she promised a young man money to purchase one of his football discount cards for this season, a team fundraiser.
As I gave him the money, I asked the young man what position he played on the team. My response, “Wow you play offense and defense.”
“Yes,” he said. He went on to explain some players quit the team. Taken aback, I asked why that is happening. The young man just shook his head and said, “They say it is too hard.”
I have heard from sports coaches of this dilemma. Some children, when asked to push through a challenge or difficulty, tend to give up and quit. I call it weak warrior syndrome — just walk away when times get tough. This has gone far beyond team sports. How many times have we heard from our very own school aged children, “It was too hard,” meaning I am not going to pursue excellence if I am challenged, to push through and persevere?
--- "Mom and dad, I am not going to continue playing that instrument, for my music teacher makes me play repeatedly.”
--- “I quit basketball. My coach made the team run 10 laps around the gym simply because she said we lacked energy and laser focus during practice.”
If you are of the baby boomer generation, reflect on your “I want to quit” experiences as you tried mightily to explain to your parents and, better yet, your grandparents, why when it became difficult and you just wanted to up and quit for no good reason. My dear late mother, the lion of our family, would first listen to me, then ask what I did wrong, and that she better not hear from the teacher or coach. If I did not listen to their directives there would be hell to pay for yours truly.
We have achieved, given that failure was not an option, in our respective families.
We must ask this question, which has national global competitiveness implications. What if Alexander Graham Bell, George Washington Carver and Susan B. Anthony were weak warriors? Remember, our nation’s tip of the military spear are our Navy SEALs, who are known for never giving up no matter the challenge. Where will the next generation of Navy SEALs come from?
