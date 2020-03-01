Column: What it will take to right the ship of state

Freedom of religion, speech and the press. Rights of assembly and petition.

“Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise of; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble; and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

I have placed the First Amendment of our federal Constitution up front in the hope you will have these most important freedoms in mind as you read the rest of what I have to say. There are constant attacks on these rights by the rich oligarchy of our country to help them operate without restraint in gathering more riches, more power, and destruction of laws which could be used against them.

The November 2018 “Lowdown” newsletter includes an exposé on how corporate protection laws are stomping our most basic rights — especially that most basic one at the lead-in to this column.