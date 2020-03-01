Column: What it will take to right the ship of state

Freedom of religion, speech and the press. Rights of assembly and petition.
“Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise of; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble; and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
I have placed the First Amendment of our federal Constitution up front in the hope you will have these most important freedoms in mind as you read the rest of what I have to say. There are constant attacks on these rights by the rich oligarchy of our country to help them operate without restraint in gathering more riches, more power, and destruction of laws which could be used against them.
The November 2018 “Lowdown” newsletter includes an exposé on how corporate protection laws are stomping our most basic rights — especially that most basic one at the lead-in to this column.
The poor sometimes object to being governed badly but seldom do anything about it. The rich thrive on that condition because they would prefer no government at all and constantly try to alter government to be ineffective at controlling their businesses and activities. “Lowdown” points out that oil giants and other multinational corporations have quietly collected their corporate-owned legislatures and are ramming through state laws criminalizing rights to protest at sites they have labeled “critical infrastructure.” This includes “fracking,” mine operations (strip and tunneling), pipelines, chemical plants, electrical and TV facilities, factory farms, and whatever else they deem critical to their pursuits of profits.
Now get this, which was discovered and revealed in the “Harpers” December issue:
- Minimum number of national and state bills written by industry groups, corporations, and think tanks from 2010 to 2018: 10,000.
- Number that were signed into law: 2,100.
- Number of state legislatures controlled by a single party: 49.
- Another fact: Include Iowa in the 49.
What can we do? Unless the majority of people enjoy losing their most basic (nay, sacred!) rights, we have got to put patriotic, conscientious people in our legislatures. First task, remove and replace all restrictive laws protecting that on which the rich have placed artificially defined “critical infrastructure” and revert them back to rightly regulated activities designed to protect life and safety of workers, neighbors and the operations themselves. Believe it or not, safety promotes profitability, but the rich owners only see short-term gains.
Let’s get sociological. Succeeding in our assigned tasks of protecting the public will take a long time. However, if we do succeed, the general public’s interests will wane and be replaced by desultory disinterest. We can’t let that happen. As the Dec. 18 Time Magazine points out, “While some powerful people may have not the status they once had, they have hardly been canceled.”
There will be few manifestations of powerlessness among the oligarchy. Why? They have the means to outlast us. Therefore, we common wage earners must hold onto another job which pays nothing, constant attention to the business of government, affirming soundness of reasons to the laws it passes, and protection of all our rights and privileges afforded by the foundation of our essential democracy. It will guarantee our liberties and confound our enemies.
You see, our current mish-mash of candidates is concentrated on beating Trump, but that is not one-tenth of what we must do, not only to get this country turned around, and then steadied in on a course that works for the people, stays out of foreign entanglements, and gets out of debt.
You reading this must take an interest and maintain it and pass that idea on to your progeny.
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.