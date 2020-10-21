COLUMN: UNI economics prof Anderson had no deficit of wit or wisdom

When it came to local economics, University of Northern Iowa economics professor Bruce "Wylie" Anderson, who passed away earlier this month, was the Adam Smith of the Cedar Valley for the better part of two decades.
While Smith's work "The Wealth of Nation," is considered the Bible of economics, Wylie's writings provided a road map tough times locally, with a touch of humanity.
Economics is often dubbed "the dismal science." When the local economy was at its most dismal point in the 1980s, Wylie Anderson provided hope for those who read his columns in the Cedar Falls Record and The Courier.
I was just of many beneficiaries of his wealth of wisdom. To me Wylie was a teacher and a reliable source who became an ally and a friend.
He was a great guy, sharp as a whip and, as a regular Courier columnist in the mid-1980s, Wylie was the right guy in the right place at the right time -- just when the town needed him.
During the worst part of the bitter, five-month Deere-United Auto Workers strike and lockout in 1986-87, he made some respectful, compassionate, common-sense proposals that everyone agreed with on both sides of the table -- and were a relief to the rest of us in town. While we were not all directly involved, we all had a stake in the talks, because the area's livelihood depended on their outcome.
The Courier and the news media in general weren't very popular with the UAW leaders or rank and file at that time. I had a UAW Local 838 member tell me in no uncertain terms what I could do with The Courier at a "solidarity rally" during the contract impasse -- although my father had been a Local 838 member. But I think Wylie, with his wise counsel in his columns, helped get the paper out of the doghouse.
Before I worked for The Courier, I had Wylie as a teacher for a general education economics class the first semester of my freshman year at UNI in the fall of 1975. It was in the big lecture classroom at Sabin Hall, which held a couple hundred students. Wylie was the head of the economics department then.
As an 18-year-old kid fresh out of high school, I was intimidated by a lot of things: by the size of the class; that I probably knew nothing about economics; and that I had the head of the department for a teacher.
Wylie earned every bit of his pay handling that big class and breaking down the principles of economics for us.
I still remember what he drilled into us: "Con-SUMP-tion is a FUNC-tion of IN-come." He had us recite it over and over again.
He also said he would give an automatic "A" in the class to anyone who could name all the members of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System -- not just Arthur Burns, who was the Fed chairman then, but all the board members.
He never had to pay out. Not in the class I was in. Probably not ever.
A couple of days before Thanksgiving break he told us: "Now we WILL be having class Wednesday (Thanksgiving eve). But I won't be taking attendance -- LIKE I NORMALLY DO."
He never did take attendance in that big lecture hall, of course.
But a few of us "towners" who didn't have to travel for the holiday showed up anyway. Wylie stuck his head in the door at the front of the classroom and said, "Whaddya guys doin' here? Get outta here, before I come back and lecture to ya!"
He closed the door, and we left.
I always tell people Iowa State University taught me my life's profession and how to get a job in journalism, but I got a good general education at UNI.
Wylie Anderson was a big part of that. Not just for me, but for many others -- in the classroom and beyond.
Pat Kinney is a former longtime Courier reporter and editor.
