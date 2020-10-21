COLUMN: UNI economics prof Anderson had no deficit of wit or wisdom

The Courier and the news media in general weren't very popular with the UAW leaders or rank and file at that time. I had a UAW Local 838 member tell me in no uncertain terms what I could do with The Courier at a "solidarity rally" during the contract impasse -- although my father had been a Local 838 member. But I think Wylie, with his wise counsel in his columns, helped get the paper out of the doghouse.

Before I worked for The Courier, I had Wylie as a teacher for a general education economics class the first semester of my freshman year at UNI in the fall of 1975. It was in the big lecture classroom at Sabin Hall, which held a couple hundred students. Wylie was the head of the economics department then.

As an 18-year-old kid fresh out of high school, I was intimidated by a lot of things: by the size of the class; that I probably knew nothing about economics; and that I had the head of the department for a teacher.

Wylie earned every bit of his pay handling that big class and breaking down the principles of economics for us.

I still remember what he drilled into us: "Con-SUMP-tion is a FUNC-tion of IN-come." He had us recite it over and over again.