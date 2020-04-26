COLUMN: Unfortunately, politics and COVID-19 are linked

When Fox News, Fortune 500 executives, neo-conservative Bill Kristol, Wall Street Journal, former United Nations Ambassador and Gov. Nikki Haley (Rep.) and especially Center for Disease Control personnel repeatedly tell President Trump that massive COVID-19 testing and tracing of 328 million Americans is required, it’s a message anyone with a modicum of intelligence should comprehend and follow. Harvard’s researchers want testing to triple before reopening America (COVID Tracking Project, April 17).
Meanwhile, Michael Bender and Andrew Restuccia, reporters for the Wall Street Journal, are calling out the president for which most astute Americans already know: “The president is eager to reopen much of the country and has privately raised concerns that an ailing economy could hurt his chances of being re-elected” (April 16).
Politics before people; perverse. Similar action was conducted by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds when she met privately with Republican legislators about her mysterious canary-in-the-coal-mine COVID-19 metric. Her staff’s refusal to openly communicate with Democrat leaders and the press about her metric is appalling. Self-serving political behavior when Iowans are dying is hideous.
It’s been 117 days since Trump knew about COVID-19 (Dec. 31) and we still don’t have a national testing strategy, coordinated contact tracing plan, risk classification guidelines and an established immunity registry. Additionally, Trump, acting like P.T. Barnum, has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine – produced by Sanofi – as a COVID-19 elixir cure. Not surprisingly, Trump has a financial interest in Sanofi.
Trump established a coronavirus task force comprised of 200 business executives. After executives told Trump current COVID-19 testing is inadequate for America to reopen, he sulked and closed down the task force (Wall Street Journal, April 16). Should any of these CEO’s open their business and an employee fatality to COVID-19 occur, Trump’s Twitter would most likely be a repeat of his March 13 statement: “I don’t take any responsibility at all.”
Trump’s flip-flopping from having “absolute authority” over all states to letting governors decide when life in their state can go back to normal may be callously purposeful. Should a death occur in an opened state – especially where there’s a Democrat Governor – Trump can tweet: “there’s no blood on my hands. It’s that low life Democrat Gov. who made the decision to open up his state, not me.”
Trump’s claim on March 6 that everyone could get tested was false. Only 1.2% of Americans (0.8% of Iowans) has secured COVID-19 testing. The CDC has said tests must be given to hospitalized patients, health care workers, at-risk citizens, first responders and individuals with symptoms. Medical experts concur 1 million tests – on the low end — must be conducted every week before we return to our “new normal” lifestyle; 30 million tests per day is preferred.
I whole heartedly understand why business owners want to reopen. It’s called cash flow, meet the payroll and satisfy your target market’s needs; rinse and repeat. However, medical research is replete that strict shelter-at-home and aggressive testing like was conducted in South Korea and Hong Kong worked. The WHO reports “the worst is yet ahead of us” and re-opening too soon risks a debilitating resurgence of the crisis (The Guardian, April 21).
Everyone is searching for a date. May and June dates are aspirational at best without exhaustive testing and tracing. If (keyword) we test 1 million citizens per week as recommended, trace transmissions and shelter-in-place for the next suggested 10 weeks, by the Fourth of July nearly 15 million American citizens will have been tested, COVID-19 will be under manageable tracing control and maybe businesses can re-open, people can return to work, investors will regain confidence in the stock market and Americans can once again start exploring the land of the free and home of the brave.
Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
