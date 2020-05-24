COLUMN: Underfunding created COVID calamity

It didn’t have to be this way.
What happened in New York was a train wreck – nursing homes were provided no personal protective equipment (PPE) yet forced to take patients with COVID-19, thus spreading the virus with deadly results.
At Seattle’s Life Care Center, the nation’s first outbreak was still an unfolding crisis as regulators swooped in to impose a $611,000 fine.
Don’t get me wrong; oversight is crucial, and we welcome it. But no one expected this pandemic, nor a virus that is most deadly to older adults. What if the government had given support first and consequences later? If Life Care had received plenty of PPE, fresh caregiving teams and decontamination supplies, how many lives could have been saved?
The sad truth is, from D.C. to Des Moines, many politicians and bureaucrats are willing to put senior’s lives at risk. With COVID-19’s arrival, we can all see their triage clearly: Economy first, younger lives second, older people last.
Our elders don’t deserve this short shrift.
Good care providers – the Cedar Valley has several – also don’t deserve to bear the brunt of negative headlines when COVID-19 strikes. Don’t give this profession another black eye when we’ve already taken a beating in our fight for survival.
I’ve spent the better part of 25 years trying to change things in our state and nation’s capitols, meeting frequently with legislators and congressional representatives. It’s taken countless hours of effort to work on funding mechanisms that adequately support senior service providers.
Even after all that, reimbursements cover only 80 – 85% of our costs to take care of people. With few options to balance the budget, we end up shifting the bulk of the burden to private payors.
Implementing innovative ideas like small house nursing homes with all private rooms costs millions and requires ongoing fundraising efforts. No one gets state or federal money for these capital projects.
In spite of that, we’ve persistently moved forward because it’s the right thing to do for seniors. That’s how we’ve handled COVID-19, too.
We didn’t wait to act. It’s been our full-time focus since late February, with difficult daily decisions being made.
We assigned two full-time employees to procure enough PPE. They worked the phones all day and then some. We’ve spent $250,000 to protect our people, well worth it – but an unplanned hit to the budget.
Now we’re trying to stockpile a 90-day supply for any outbreaks this fall. Prices jumped dramatically, and these 1,000% increases won’t drop any time soon, if ever.
Next week the federal government’s one-week supply of PPE will arrive. We’re thankful, but if we’d waited for them to act, our people wouldn’t have been protected.
Meanwhile, the states start to reopen – for everyone else. Those 65 and older are told to stay home. We, in turn, tell all of our employees to do the same, because we can’t take the risk of spreading this deadly virus to the population we are proud to serve.
Why is their protection solely on our backs? Because it always has been. We were easy to ignore before and easy to blame now.
It’s not fair to thousands of dedicated caregivers, support staff and administrators sacrificing their personal lives. They’ve worked longer hours than ever and lain awake at night, still worried that it’s not enough.
It’s beyond the pale to treat millions of older Americans this way.
I always say economics drive behavior. And it’s true that our collective values drive economics. If we appreciate our elders and all the contributions they’ve made to our lives and our society, then we need to stop ignoring them and start fully funding their care.
Call your state legislators. Email your congressional reps. Let them know our seniors deserve better. It’s time for them to be a priority, and for federal and state budgets to reflect that. Every budget, every year.
Speak up now so it’s never this way again.
If you’re still unmoved, remember this: We’re all aging every day. Before you know it, you could wind up requiring daily care. Act now to support the kind of nursing home you’re going to want then.
Kris W. Hansen, CPA, is chief executive officer of Western Home Services, a network of long-term care providers in Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Jesup, Reinbeck, Denver, Sumner, Cresco, Madrid, Huxley and Nevada. He has been actively involved in leadership at both the state and national levels for two associations, LeadingAge and American Health Care Association.
