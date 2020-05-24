COLUMN: Underfunding created COVID calamity

Next week the federal government’s one-week supply of PPE will arrive. We’re thankful, but if we’d waited for them to act, our people wouldn’t have been protected.

Meanwhile, the states start to reopen – for everyone else. Those 65 and older are told to stay home. We, in turn, tell all of our employees to do the same, because we can’t take the risk of spreading this deadly virus to the population we are proud to serve.

Why is their protection solely on our backs? Because it always has been. We were easy to ignore before and easy to blame now.

It’s not fair to thousands of dedicated caregivers, support staff and administrators sacrificing their personal lives. They’ve worked longer hours than ever and lain awake at night, still worried that it’s not enough.

It’s beyond the pale to treat millions of older Americans this way.

I always say economics drive behavior. And it’s true that our collective values drive economics. If we appreciate our elders and all the contributions they’ve made to our lives and our society, then we need to stop ignoring them and start fully funding their care.