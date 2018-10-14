On Oct. 6, President Trump sent supporters an email that made clear the significance of that day’s event: “I write to you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people and our beloved Constitution.
“... Today, I’m proud to tell you that our party stood up against the angry mob and voted to CONFIRM Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court ... But although today is a big victory, we can NEVER forget what the Democrats did to this good man and his family ... Because if they did it to Judge Kavanaugh, they could one day do it to you.
“Democrats want this country to be a place where the witch hunters call you guilty and force you to prove your innocence before the screaming mob.”
As horrified Americans just witnessed, Washington Democrats were cheered on by rioting (and perhaps for-profit) hordes in subversive assaults on traditional notions of fairness, due process and the presumption of innocence.
“Not my president!” chants the selfie-taking night-street mob that reviles practical democracy.
This despicable anti-American passion is of a piece with the hissed hatred of free speech presently on hideous display everywhere from juvenile campuses to stomach-turning donkey convocations in corporate short-leashed halls of authority.
And it often turns up where red carpets are splayed.
People in show business are as much citizens as any of us, and have no less right to opine on significant events and officials. They’re no less affected by laws than anyone else.
Martin Short, Bob Odenkirk, Will Ferrell, Jack Black, Monty Python alumnus John Cleese, Jim Carrey and numerous other show business successes are inarguably of considerable talent. To a man, they richly merit respect for that. All also have exploited their entertainment platforms to inveigh against America’s duly elected president and our traditional spirit of liberty. That’s their right. But remember that they did.
While I appreciate their superior creative ideas, I certainly do not value their inferior political ones. Nor should any serious thinker. The ability to galumph about under the lights and effect pratfalls does not automatically confer wisdom as to weighty matters.
An ill-considered opinion remains just that, regardless of the speaker’s celebrity in an unrelated area.
On Oct. 7 came reports “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki had posted an Instagram message regarding President Trump’s successful seating of Justice Kavanaugh.
Galecki showed tremendous ignorance of the matters involved: “Kavanaugh was nominated by a candidate who lost the popular vote by 3 million+votes,” the Wrap uncritically quoted Galecki as writing.
The reasons the Electoral College was created, its inclusion in the Constitution, Democrats’ acceptance of it without even a breath of criticism (until very recently), and its unquestionable validity and reasonableness have been well-articulated by innumerable, estimable scholars and commentators. It exists as a needed mechanism by which voting equality despite geographic disparities is assured.
If Hollywood’s Galecki desires to publicly flaunt his lack of knowledge, so be it. Anything for a laugh, I suppose.
“The 49 senators who voted ‘No’ on Kavanaugh represent 181.8 million Americans,” Galecki wrote. “The 51 senators who voted ‘Yes’ represent 143.2 million.”
The fancy that more populous or financially productive regions are due greater political voice is profoundly anti-democratic. It also tellingly embraces the inequality inclination and is elitist to a sickening degree.
Each American has an equal say in our government. One’s state-residency is of no more consequence to legitimacy than age, skin color, religion or sex.
The responsibility of the Supreme Court is to consider whether laws conform to constitutional principles. The judicial system is not “broken” if it does not advance Galecki’s preferred political and social views.
Passing legislation is the duty of the Congress, not the courts. Liberals have long misused the judicial process to force onto Americans agendas rejected time and again in the voting booth.
I neither know nor care whether Johnny Galecki is genuinely stupid about all of this, or is falsely posturing, as actors do.
I do know this: President Trump made Judge Kavanaugh a Supreme Court associate justice. And America quoted to Hollywood the old song lyric: “You run your mouth and I’ll run my business, brother.”
