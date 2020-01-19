Column: Trump’s economy is great — for the wealthy

Not yet affecting the total economy is the Boeing shutdown while trying to make its 737 Max airplane safe. Unfortunately, that shutdown affects hundreds of contractors while incurring adverse affects in just about every aspect of manufacturing. Not reaching the news media yet are probably large numbers of layoffs, which will last probably a month past the release of the plane for flight. The same situation exists in farming and production of farm equipment and supplies. Our loss of the Chinese trade affects the entire country, and it will have its effect for three years after the resumption of full trade. Economies don’t recover instantly.

Let’s have a look at Trump’s new ‘half’ resumption of trade with China and its effect. The Week magazine remarks, “It is remarkable to note the trade deficit has risen, not fallen. On Trump’s watch the deficit rose from $544 billion in 2016 to $691 billion 12 months later. His ‘deal’ does nothing to put the brakes on China’s advance as an economic superpower. If anything, Trump’s trade wars made China stronger and the United States weaker. The Chinese are jubilant and incredulous at how little they had to give up.”