Column: Trump’s economy is great — for the wealthy

Among the few who read my columns are a hard core of Trump supporters who lash into me about how he is doing such a wonderful job. “Just look at the economy!”
OK, let’s look at it. The Nation magazine reveals “some striking facts” in its latest issue. Teachers striking in Chicago, Little Rock and all over California to name a few. At General Motors, 46,000 workers struck for 40 days. In fact, last year 485,200 workers across the country were on strike, more than at any time since 1986. In 2018 (still within Trump’s term) there were 26 major strukes, including 50,000 hospitality workers (isn’t that Trump’s domain?). Don’t forget fast-food workers striking for $15 per hour simply to be able to live. Management response? Cut the hours. No, Trump supporters, striking workers are not a sign of prosperity within the economy with regards to wage earners, and they finally are mustering the courage to show their discomfort.
What about the economy in general? Trump and his supporters say, “The stock market is at new heights and it still is climbing.” That’s true, but how many times must Trump and his crowd be reminded that more than 90 percent of Americans don’t invest in stocks and bonds?
The real economy is Main Street. Corporate America chips in with sales tax, taxes on profits and jobs. However, 400 of America’s largest corporations paid an average federal tax rate of 11 percent on profits. But 91 of the country’s Fortune 500 companies paid no tax at all, according to the Washington Post. I sometimes wonder if the armies of tax accountants are worth the differential between them and payment of total tax owed.
Not yet affecting the total economy is the Boeing shutdown while trying to make its 737 Max airplane safe. Unfortunately, that shutdown affects hundreds of contractors while incurring adverse affects in just about every aspect of manufacturing. Not reaching the news media yet are probably large numbers of layoffs, which will last probably a month past the release of the plane for flight. The same situation exists in farming and production of farm equipment and supplies. Our loss of the Chinese trade affects the entire country, and it will have its effect for three years after the resumption of full trade. Economies don’t recover instantly.
Let’s have a look at Trump’s new ‘half’ resumption of trade with China and its effect. The Week magazine remarks, “It is remarkable to note the trade deficit has risen, not fallen. On Trump’s watch the deficit rose from $544 billion in 2016 to $691 billion 12 months later. His ‘deal’ does nothing to put the brakes on China’s advance as an economic superpower. If anything, Trump’s trade wars made China stronger and the United States weaker. The Chinese are jubilant and incredulous at how little they had to give up.”
It has been painfully obvious that whenever Trump dabbles with foreign negotiations, taxes, labor relations, or anything he uses to enrich the elite the effects on Mr. Average American will be negative. Every time he does, his ignorance of common sense and facts shines through, and don’t think his opponents don’t rely on that. He has destroyed dozens of regulations designed to protect individuals and the economy, and it is showing its ugly side for everybody except the super-rich. They get to play games with record numbers of companies being swallowed and put out of business along with the loss of jobs for us commoners.
Trump has done well only for the super-rich, but has done little to nothing for the average wage earner. The proof of that is on record.
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.