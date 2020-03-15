COLUMN: Trump a bad source on coronavirus

Based on that information, I think it’s safe to say it’s dangerous to listen to ideologues rather than scientists.

Trump’s dislike of science is quite evident: Climate change is a Chinese hoax, vaccines are dangerous and wind turbines cause cancer. He prohibited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials from using words like “evidence-based” and “science-based” in official documents. He’s cut funding to CDC and the National Institutes of Health while dissing the World Health Organization.

With COVID-19, who do we now need for advice, guidance and counsel? CDC, NIH and WHO. What goes around, comes around.

According to a March 8 New Yorker article, “Physicians and public health officials are dispirited by the president’s public pronouncements, saying that he has added to the danger of the crisis by minimizing its scale and the need for rigorous precautions.”

The New York Times reports “the White House instructed one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, not to say anything else without White House clearance.” Heretofore, with the SARS and Ebola outbreaks, federal scientists communicated directly with the public.