COLUMN: The trilogy of women’s rights

The 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920, equal rights for women and the pending Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution make for a trilogy around a common theme. But, here we are in 2020 with many men and a political party fighting against the advancement of their sisters.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on August 18, 1920. Eight days later, Aug. 26, U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby declared the women’s right to vote ratification as official and made it law.

According to a March 18-April 1 Pew Research Center survey, about half (49%) of Americans cite women’s suffrage as the most important accomplishment in advancing the position of women. The survey also reveals passage of the Equal Pay Act, Family and Medical Leave Act and availability of the birth control pill as other important milestones.

Nearly three out of five people (57%) say the country hasn’t gone far enough to granting women true equal rights with men.

Hope is on the horizon — maybe.

Americans perceive sexual harassment (75%), different legal rights for men and women (67%), distinct societal expectations (66%) and not enough women in positions of leadership (64%) as major barriers to gender equality.