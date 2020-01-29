COLUMN: The three most worthless words in journalism

Just say no to anonymous pieces.

“Credible” is another nothing word.

What exactly does it mean to be credible? Apparently, it is something that could be true or might be true or seems to be true.

Which is nothing.

There are some really good liars in this world. So good they’re credible.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Still doesn’t make their words true or factual.

All it took were “credible” accusers to turn the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh into an unjust mission to destroy his good name and reputation. In the end, no facts corroborated these supposedly credible storytellers and some have recanted their accusations.

Bury the word “credible.” It just doesn’t mean much anymore.

“Hypocrisy” is a greatly overused word, and like all greatly overused words it gradually becomes ineffective. It gets volleyed back and forth equally well by both Democrats and Republicans.