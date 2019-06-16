Historians have concluded short-sighted decisions by five U.S. presidents (William Taft, Herbert Hoover, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush) created a recessionary economic environment and led to their eventual single terms of office.
America’s prominent economists, corporate gurus, financial wizards and political scientists now claim President Trump’s temperament — following questionable economic advisers’ recommendations, off-the-cuff Twitter rants and ill-considered short-term policy edicts — may get himself into a heap of trouble come Nov. 3, 2020, becoming statistic number six.
Let’s examine just three of Trump’s policies that could, very likely, lead America toward economic chaos and a new 46th president.
First, regarding international trade, Trump’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, renegotiating NAFTA, scolding NATO, the United Nations and World Trade Organization, demeaning multiple foreign leaders and reversing historic trade relations via a trade war with China, Mexico, Canada and 28 European countries may appease his political base but will ultimately cost America in many ways.
Tariffs, which evolve into an add-on tax to purchased goods, hurt consumers, damage America’s businesses and lower investor confidence. Trump’s trade war has forced companies to cut back on hiring, innovation and expansion. If the trade war continues, many economists expect unemployment numbers to reach 7%, the stock market to plummet significantly and U.S. businesses will lose $85 billion. The Federal Reserve’s reaction to Trump’s actions and disappointing results reveals a recession is in the wings; America’s economy is in trouble.
The resulting add-on cost of products due to Trump’s imposed tariffs on multiple countries and retaliatory tariffs from 32 countries equals $174.5 billion, or $2,134 per an average American family of four. Additionally, Trump’s trade war has created a $7.8 billion loss to the U.S.’s gross domestic product. A rising U.S. dollar will do much more to hinder exports and increase imports than any trade agreement, thereby causing further rising trade deficits.
Trump’s short-term thinking international policy has caused America to lose its 240-year global trade leadership position with 75 predominant trading partners. Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a firm that specializes in analyzing large-scale global hazards, said, “If you look at people who support Trump internationally, it’s really only people in countries that want the United States to fail.” With Trump’s after-me-you-come-first trade policy, allies realize they are now playing second fiddle. With the U.S.’s most recent turncoat trade relationship behavior, more countries are collaborating with other countries they can trust.
Secondly, Trump’s short-term thinking tax cuts have already added $1.5 trillion to the U.S.’s ballooning federal deficit ($22.8 trillion). Trump’s tax cuts to corporations also created a $1.5 trillion corporate tax giveaway that ensured less tax revenue to the U.S. Treasury. Instead of companies using their tax cuts to create jobs and raise wages, they purchased their own stock (record-breaking $436.6 billion), which boosted earnings and CEO bonuses.
Finally, Trump’s immigration policy, while appealing to his base, will chase away well-educated immigrants who heretofore have created more business startups and generated more patents for U.S. companies than the average American. Other immigrants who would take back-breaking jobs (literally) most Americans detest will also go elsewhere, causing eventual havoc to the U.S. agriculture sector and the price of groceries.
Trump’s policies are costing every American an arm and a leg. Evidence is replete Trump’s short-term policy-making might well be perceived as a gain for Trump’s shrinking political base, but it is creating long-term economic pain for the remaining 65% of America.
The next time you hear any politician tout a policy, use your critical thinking skills to ponder its long-term effect. Your analysis may be quite sobering, causing you to reconsider the politician’s intellectual breadth and depth.
