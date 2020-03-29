COLUMN: The economy needs our protection, too

Nobody knew the number “15” could be so challenging and deadly. Challenging for citizens to do their best to social distance for at least 15 days in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Deadly to our nation’s economy.

Despite this, we’ve been a mostly cooperative group, because Americans tend to be try-hards when it comes to protecting our citizens. Our regulation nation does whatever it can to protect us from every disease, accident and tragedy.

That we’ll all be safe and well is what everyone wants, but we can never fully succeed in that quest. Living is still, and always will be, a risky business. According to the National Safety Council, nearly 39,000 died in car accidents last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that recent past flu seasons have seen as many as 61,000 deaths in one year. Based on data from the National Institute of Mental Health, 47,000 died from suicide in 2017. And the National Cancer Institute says nearly 610,000 died from cancer in 2018.

These casualties were important, too — all people loved by someone. But none of these diseases, accidents or tragedies triggered a complete shutdown of our economy.