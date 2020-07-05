Column: The complexity of Cedar Falls fire

First, all that preceded in the above paragraph must be paid for, and the committee must deal with past, current and future finances all at the same time. It won’t be cheap! The last year we had the semblance of a fire department, the annual budget was $3.2 million. Just as I was preparing this column, Parade Magazine ran its annual piece on what people earn. A battalion chief in Los Angeles makes $244,000 annually and a fire/life safety director makes $105,000 annually in New York City. Ours need not be a complex department and for certain less expensive annually. I believe this bill for hiring, educating, and inserting swift personnel will come to about $4.5 million annually. Remember this, for every person we hire we also purchase equipment and tools. And next comes something that has bugged me since I joined the council in 1978, and that is the complex method of shift scheduling. I’ve never heard of an improvement over the 28-day cycle our old department adhered to. It was 28 days in which an individual fireman works 10 days out of 28 (barring emergencies or staff shortages — then they work additional hours as overtime). The firemen loved that shift because, I think, almost all of them had outside jobs. I know this to be true. Once, Chamberlain Manufacturing figured my office should be fancier, and it was a Cedar Falls fire officer working for Sears who hung my drapes. On a consulting job nearby, I walked into an “old home week.” All the shop staff were Cedar Falls firemen on their off periods. I’ll tell you why I hated it. The top two officers must have spent 50% of their time trying to form a shift without paying some straight time and others overtime, all on the same shift.