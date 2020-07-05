Column: The complexity of Cedar Falls fire

After the events of the last eight years or so wherein Cedar Falls got all pumped up about University Avenue, the new high school, and disintegrating their fire department, people in Waterloo must be thinking God put the town next door for their amusement.
Well, get ready for more chuckles folks, because there is a faction developing in Cedar Falls that wants their fire department back. You see, previous administrations galloped pell-mell into destroying the fire department without educating the general public, and now that the deed is done there is one fuming faction quietly organizing to take over City Hall. They have made inroads already by unaffiliated people and by the next general election there may be sparks a-flying (sorry, public safety officers).
The reason I’m bringing up this subject is in case they do win and go charging blindly into the fray without a solid floor plan. There is a lot more to creating and staffing a department than it seems on the outside looking in, and once in power, a committee must be appointed. I suggest seven people, one of whom should be drawn from the Civil Service Commission. I bet you didn’t know fire and police were civil service. One sidebar the committee should investigate is getting the state to get our department off civil service. Reason? If you hire a clunker it is damned near impossible to fire him/her. Next is organizing a test schedule to hire only physically qualified people, and out of those, the most mentally qualified. Now you have a nucleus, the devil has some real problems yet to bring before the council.
First, all that preceded in the above paragraph must be paid for, and the committee must deal with past, current and future finances all at the same time. It won’t be cheap! The last year we had the semblance of a fire department, the annual budget was $3.2 million. Just as I was preparing this column, Parade Magazine ran its annual piece on what people earn. A battalion chief in Los Angeles makes $244,000 annually and a fire/life safety director makes $105,000 annually in New York City. Ours need not be a complex department and for certain less expensive annually. I believe this bill for hiring, educating, and inserting swift personnel will come to about $4.5 million annually. Remember this, for every person we hire we also purchase equipment and tools. And next comes something that has bugged me since I joined the council in 1978, and that is the complex method of shift scheduling. I’ve never heard of an improvement over the 28-day cycle our old department adhered to. It was 28 days in which an individual fireman works 10 days out of 28 (barring emergencies or staff shortages — then they work additional hours as overtime). The firemen loved that shift because, I think, almost all of them had outside jobs. I know this to be true. Once, Chamberlain Manufacturing figured my office should be fancier, and it was a Cedar Falls fire officer working for Sears who hung my drapes. On a consulting job nearby, I walked into an “old home week.” All the shop staff were Cedar Falls firemen on their off periods. I’ll tell you why I hated it. The top two officers must have spent 50% of their time trying to form a shift without paying some straight time and others overtime, all on the same shift.
I haven’t covered all that the committee will encounter before its recommendations are made to the council. The major one is relations with a union. Only the council can make that decision. My point here is that after all the arguing and beating heads against the wall, somebody has to tell the public “the baby” is born. On such a date, it should take over firefighting duties with no obligations toward other divisions beyond the daily grind of inspections, traffic impediments and attention to special events. I hope I have prepared the general population for the complexity of the problem.
“The luckiest is he who knows when it’s time to go home.” — John Milton Hay
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.
