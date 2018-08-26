In the August issue of Money magazine there is a five-page article on the high price our country will pay for underpaying teachers — across the board from preschool to advanced degrees. Teachers are leaving the ranks of teaching in droves. Why? Acutely substandard pay for educating our most precious treasures, our children.
This is especially acute in the rigorous disciplines of mathematics, science and professional development. The author, Jennifer Calfas, stated teacher pay has been falling since the 1990s. I’ll go her better than that. How about 1955, when I discovered I was making $2,000 per year more running a lathe than was the chairman of my thesis committee. That little factoid did more than anything else to drive me out of the profession, and I never looked back in regret.
I plead with anyone reading my scribblings to purchase that issue of Money magazine and learn just how serious the crisis is becoming. Speaking as an ex-drunk, I never have met the bartender who deserved thousands of dollars more annually than any of my teachers, yet that situation exists in some locales across the country. I have one suggestion that could do teachers a lot of good. Get state and federal government out of education.
The current penurious Republican regimes across the country are pleased as punch that they are squeezing down “the high cost of education.” These idiots are turning us into a Third World country, and it spells the beginning of the end of the noblest experiment on Earth — democracy.
In Iowa, many declining towns have empty houses deteriorating beyond repair. I ask school boards and town councils to buy up some of these eyesores, fix them and offer them to teachers free of charge. To a person making $38,000 annually, saving $19,000 in housing expense could keep these people in the profession. The government bodies could save money letting the teachers pick their curricula — all history teachers get in a group and pick their books and aids without an overpaid non-teacher getting in the way. When I grew up, there were teachers and principals, none of the other overpaid administrators.
Eliminate the “extras” teachers are saddled with — driving school buses, taking tickets at athletic events, assistant coaching, acting as proctor for field trips and studies. That could make the penurious salary more attractive.
Want to know what else possibly could make low pay somewhat more palatable? Administrations have got to reverse the current attitude that all the little darlings will pass and receive a diploma. If a teacher flunks a lazy snot, back up the teacher. That’s something else that extinguished my teaching ambitions.
Brats who disrupted classrooms, and absolutely did nothing to earn a passing grade and defied any attempts at encouraging them to participate, were passed automatically. I asked the superintendent, “Who is going to coddle these brats when they get out of school, their creditors?” Instead, back in my day, and possibly today, there was an attitude that if a child did not pass a course, it was the teacher’s fault. Teachers don’t get paid enough for that attitude to prevail. I think fear can be a heck of a good motivator.
The teaching profession is at fault in one respect by having throngs of “administrators” dictating every action. Budgets could be reduced dramatically by reversing today’s practice of paying non-teaching administrators much higher salaries than the poor souls serving on the front lines day-in and day-out. Let the “administrators” put in some time trying to maintain a high level of discipline among students who get none at home.
Our teachers need real help as well as a real paycheck.
Well said, and thanks.
