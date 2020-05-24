Column: Technology should assist more with chronic pain

I am going a little more offbeat than usual today because I’ve recently passed a birthday that places me in the ranks of “really old geezers,” 50 years past the deadline my peers had selected for me owing to the lifestyle I had selected as a young adult.
Coincidentally with my passing the threshold of “it’s all downhill from here,” I’ve acquired a platoon of medical personnel and I’ve gotten too familiar with the floor plan of MercyOne in Waterloo. That last factor has prompted me to comment on a few things that could make life easier on old people and their medical opposites.
There is one common denominator in all of us — pain. Most of my copious consumption of gin was to dull pain. I cannot recall a single day in my life I haven’t sustained pain of some type or duration. In thinking about old people and myself, I have generated several ideas which, if brought to fruition, could make someone a pile of money and us geezers a world of good. They could help our medical practitioners analyze our ailments more effectively, and more accurately prescribe meaningful medical solutions to each elderly patient.
Medical practitioners and their patients really could use an effective time release medication. The ones we have today don’t function as advertised and have more stuffing than goodies. Improving the timing of this type of medication would more effectively distribute pharmaceutical benefits by acting when and where the painkiller is needed most. Today’s editions don’t hack it. Most elderly people would function more freely if medication released in time to permit movement at that single most hurting spot — the base of the spine outward to the hips.
My “piece de resistance” is something not designed or built yet — the “pain analyzer,” an instruction moved along a patient’s body picking up pain signals from within, timing them on a scale that allows the doctor to analyze very clearly the severity and timing of the patient’s agony. My basis for this are the medical marvels in most hospitals today like the MRI, CAT-Scan, PET-Scan and complete body X-ray machines that can turn complete somersaults around a body. I recently underwent an MRI scan and I marveled at all the noises it produced, generating information nobody ever knew before. If the genius who imagined that machine, designed and built it without ending up in a funny farm of some sort, surely some similar genius is out there to imagine, design and build a pain finder and analyzer.
I think the key to designing the pain analyzer is pain itself. You can’t tell me that pain doesn’t give off signals different from surrounding tissue. Perhaps the indicator is heat. I have noticed over the years that wounds are hotter than surrounding flesh. Then too, a signal of some sort reflects back differently from pain sites than from healthy tissue. My premise is, if a body can generate pain, there should be a way to detect it electronically or otherwise. A physician’s ability to detect and measure location and intensity cannot only increase chances of providing relief, it could speed healing. Anyway, I honestly believe elderly patients AND physicians could benefit from such a device.
Another brainwave I’ve had doesn’t involve the medical profession, but furniture designers and manufacturers. Often the elderly buy chairs that eases some of their common pain spots but disappointments do set in. Many times the common recliner feels good for a while and then the ache creeps in at certain contact points between the body and the chair. What if we had an infinitely adjustable chair that could be adjusted manually and ease off pressure on a sore point? A person could sit in one spot all day with reasonable comfort under the control of the sitter.
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.
