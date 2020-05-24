Column: Technology should assist more with chronic pain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am going a little more offbeat than usual today because I’ve recently passed a birthday that places me in the ranks of “really old geezers,” 50 years past the deadline my peers had selected for me owing to the lifestyle I had selected as a young adult.

Coincidentally with my passing the threshold of “it’s all downhill from here,” I’ve acquired a platoon of medical personnel and I’ve gotten too familiar with the floor plan of MercyOne in Waterloo. That last factor has prompted me to comment on a few things that could make life easier on old people and their medical opposites.

There is one common denominator in all of us — pain. Most of my copious consumption of gin was to dull pain. I cannot recall a single day in my life I haven’t sustained pain of some type or duration. In thinking about old people and myself, I have generated several ideas which, if brought to fruition, could make someone a pile of money and us geezers a world of good. They could help our medical practitioners analyze our ailments more effectively, and more accurately prescribe meaningful medical solutions to each elderly patient.