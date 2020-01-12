COLUMN: Some questions for Iowa legislators

Why haven’t legislators embraced universal early childhood education when research reveals 90 percent of brain development happens before a child is five years old and Iowa ranks 37th in state spending on preschool? If we don’t act now, aren’t we shortchanging Iowa’s future skilled workforce?

Since 71 of Iowa’s 99 counties and over 700 of Iowa’s 947 incorporated cities have lost population in the past decade, about one in five rural health care centers are in danger of closing, and research is replete Iowa’s current rural financial hardship was caused by President Donald Trump siding with big oil companies over biofuels and his not-well-thought-out contentious trade war, shouldn’t revitalizing rural Iowa be a legislative priority?

Why are legislators ignoring a gender equal-pay-for-equal-work public policy when we know women in Iowa are paid 77 cents for every dollar paid to a man and Iowa has the nation’s 17th largest gap between what men and women earn? Is equity a virtue or not to our female governor and legislators?