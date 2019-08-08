I watched the debates and several years of inaction by the U.S. Congress. I have a few thoughts moving closer to the caucuses and the elections next year. Is there is a common ground of moderation, fairness and good sense? Yes, and reaching this ground requires presidential leadership and bipartisan congressional action.
What about health care? Several Democrats propose eliminating private coverage and providing free health care. Republicans have tried to repeal the ACA more than 18 times. Such big changes are not feasible politically or financially. The pragmatic thing to do is fix the Affordable Care Act. The law has three primary goals:
- Make affordable health insurance available to more people. The law provides consumers with subsidies (“premium tax credits”) that lower costs for households with incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
- Expand the Medicaid program to cover all adults with income below 138% of the federal poverty level. (Not all states have expanded their Medicaid programs.)
- Support innovative medical care delivery methods designed to lower the costs of health care generally.
Democrats and Republicans should work together to make quality health care available at reasonable cost to all Americans.
We do not need “free university education.” Candidates do not address the costs of providing free education at all, repeat all, universities. It is easier to improve the Pell Act, which now provides need-based grants for students attending both public and private universities and colleges. The FAFSA process measures student financial need fairly and transparently. This Pell grant system works and could easily be expanded.
Debaters and legislators are mostly silent about our endless wars — 18 years in Afghanistan now, troops in Iraq, Syria and other locations. The defense budget is as large as the total of the next 10 nations (including Russia and China). The bloated Defense Department budget is an example of bipartisan political failure.
Debaters and legislators are silent about falling farm incomes. Net farm incomes are now at the lowest level in 10 years. Export markets for grains and meats are being lost to other countries (e.g. Argentina, Brazil, Russia). Taxpayers are paying $16 billion in subsidies to producers who prefer free trade. It is time for Congress to take back its constitutional power to regulate trade.
Most candidates and legislators are silent about federal deficits, passing the costs of our days to our children and grandchildren. There is little action to fairly tax individuals and corporations profiting from the investment we all make in education and infrastructure. In rare bipartisan legislative moments, Congress gave tax cuts to corporations and elite individuals and passed a record-breaking budget deficit.
Politicians are unable to take action to reduce gun violence in America. Thirty-one dead in El Paso and Dayton this weekend; 251 mass shooting incidents in America so far in 2019. Sixty-seven percent of Americans support making U.S. gun laws stricter, while 22% think they should be left as they are, and 10% think they should be made less strict. Too much money from the gun lobby is given to legislators and candidates.
What about foreign policy? We have a president hoping for a Nobel Peace Prize, embracing a murderous tyrant from North Korea. Tariffs are paid in the end by us, not the Chinese. We have left the agreement with Iran (and Russia, China and the European Union) and now may be on the threshold of war with Iran. Congress must take back the control of war declarations and treaty-making.
And, what about reparations? Who is going to pay reparations? Who will receive reparations — the descendants of slaves, American Indians, Japanese-Americans held captive during WWII, Cambodians we bombed in the ending months of the Vietnam War?
We need leaders and legislators who put us ahead of personal gain and corporate and millionaire/billionaire campaign funding. Politicians need to listen to us, to change policies, to walk the American talk of peace, justice, education, health, freedom of religion, freedom of the press and safety in our schools/supermarkets/shopping centers/theaters. We all need to be active, inquiring, and involved to find the common ground of moderation, fairness and good sense.
