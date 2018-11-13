Remember when the Republicans promised their tax cut program would pay for itself and raise all workers’ boats? Guess what? The Treasury Department recently announced the federal budget deficit for the 2018 fiscal year grew to $779 billion, a 17 percent increase.
Because the tax plan cut the top corporation tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, their tax revenues are down by more than 30 percent. In the fiscal year 2017, corporate tax revenues were $297 billion, but in 2018, they were down to $205 billion.
Workers were told the tax cuts would fill their bank accounts, but most of the cuts went to the wealthiest top 1 percent of families who will receive an average tax cut saving of $51,140. Families earning $25,000 or less will save $60 on their federal taxes, and families earning between $48,600 and $86,100 will save $930.
All the growth in corporate wealth, we were told, would be used to expand the businesses, invest in research and raise workers’ pay. However, companies spent much of their tax windfall on buying their own stock. Stock buybacks, of course, raise the business’s stock price, which is great for the company shareholders and the executives (many of whom are compensated with stock). Apple, for example, spent $45 billion on buybacks in the first six months of the year. Meanwhile, wages are up by 2.9 percent, but after adjusting for inflation, the increase is only 0.2 percent.
How does stagnant wage growth affect Iowa? A 2016 study by the United Way of Story County found between 21 percent and 41 percent of the population in every Iowa county failed to meet basic household expenses. Twenty-eight percent of senior households fell below their basic threshold.
And, of course, now that the federal budget deficit is increasing, Republicans are claiming we have to cut entitlements (that is, Social Security and Medicare). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told Bloomberg entitlements were the cause of the increased deficit, and President Trump recently told his Cabinet to come up with proposals to cut their agencies’ spending by 5 percent.
Hopefully, this old Republican con game of tax cut trickle down will no longer fool the citizens, and we will demand tax reforms that have corporations and the wealthiest 10 percent paying their fair share while truly benefiting the middle class and the poor.
Tax cuts is all the Repugnant party has left now that KKKomrade Trump has destroyed all the other norms and values they used to claim.
They are the party of big government, have absolutely no family values, oppress citizen's rights in the voting booth, are fiscally irresponsible, etc., etc.
Its simply a money grab for the well off - yet they know how to play the race card well enough to get the poor white folk to vote against their best interests.
