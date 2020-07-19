COLUMN: Republican support for Joe Biden expands

“We continue to look to the White House for leadership that we are not getting,” Farner said.

In recent weeks, Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign alumni have organized to reject Trump’s presidency while supporting Joe Biden. Additionally, last month a group called Right Side PAC was organized to encourage former Trump supporters to vote for Biden.

Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT) was created by deep-rooted conservatives. About 355 individuals — four from Iowa — tell their story about life under Trump through RVAT’s video web page (rvat.org). Bill Kristol, founder of the conservative Weekly Standard, regular panelist on Fox News and who worked in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, is RVAT’s director.

Jonathan Martin, a Christian author and columnist for The New York Times, noted many Republican leaders who haven’t joined a group are expressing their displeasure with Trump (e.g., Gen. Colin Powell, Carly Fiorina, Cindy McCain, etc.). The silence of other GOP leaders (e.g., George W. Bush, Paul Ryan, John Boehner, etc.) speaks for itself.

On July 10 Reuters reported at least two dozen Republican former U.S. national security officials who served under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush plan to organize and endorse Joe Biden for president.