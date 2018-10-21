Iowa’s ongoing experiment with private management of Medicaid is a work in progress. As a conservative, I would like to offer a full-throated endorsement. Most who pay for their own coverage are in some form of a managed care system, which is what this is. If it’s good enough for most taxpayers, it ought to be good enough for those on the receiving end of “free stuff.” However, there are still questions to be answered — like “does it really save money?” — before a final evaluation can be made.
Critics of privatization, who gave it about five minutes before the sniping began, seem to be motivated primarily by politics rather than a commitment to address the pre-existing problems motivating the move to managed care in the first place. The massive cost of this and other so-called entitlement programs demand all the reform we can justify and still deliver basic services.
There is an interesting dynamic at work as well. People tend to hate change — not just the “future shock” Alvin Toffler described nearly 50 years ago, but the constant adaptations we all must make in an age of constantly evolving technology. Who likes to learn a new computer system? Who appreciates a new set of forms to complete and a new group of people to whom to report? Just when we were starting to feel comfortable with the old ones. While this change has strained both beneficiary and provider alike, it’s a problem that will eventually work itself out.
Not to be underestimated is the fear of privatization itself. The mere mention of the word strikes terror in the heart of public employees everywhere. There are tens of thousands of them in Iowa and more than 21 million in America, more than employed in manufacturing and farming combined. What if this works? Will they privatize my job as well? With a huge voting bloc on the line, the party of government soon responds. They don’t care about running the program more efficiently; their purpose is to pander to their base and keep their contributions coming in.
The next step in this state is for central Iowa’s main newspaper to leap into action, deploying a host of investigative reporters to find victims of the new policy. This newspaper is to the Democratic Party what a well-known intern was to a certain president back in the day — amazing compliant to their needs — and with several hundred thousand clients dependent on Medicaid, victims of any change aren’t hard to find. Add to the mix scores of political attack ads and a consensus can quickly emerge.
But the effort to control Medicaid costs is well worth making. Medicaid in 2018 is vastly larger and more costly than envisioned at its creation in the 1960s. Who could have predicted in a strong economy with statewide unemployment at 2.5 percent that nearly a quarter of our citizens would be enrolled in a program designed to help the very poor? If the Medicaid rolls can’t be trimmed now, then when can they be?
The next milestone in evaluating Medicaid privatization may well be the promised state auditor’s report. Auditor Mary Mosiman is about as nonpartisan as anyone in public life. She’s a straight-shooter whose report will do much to clarify the issue. It will be an important step in deciding whether to wind down the program, continue to fine tune it or forge ahead mostly on the current path. The report is due any day and fair-minded people will wait at least that long to make up their minds.
