COLUMN: Preparing world-class educators at UNI

Preparing world-class educators has always been at the heart of what we do at the University of Northern Iowa. It’s our history. It’s our foundation.
Through this critical work, we know the profession continues to face significant challenges: teacher shortages, high attrition, underrepresentation, inadequate support systems, and many others. We need to be creative and innovative in addressing these challenges.
These challenges also present an opportunity to promote diversity, maintain our national reputation for preparing educators, and minimize the debt our educators carry with them into our nation’s classrooms. That’s what we believe in, and it’s what we’re fighting for.
Our educator preparation faculty across the university and staff in the Office of Governmental Relations are hard at work with stakeholders in government, industry, and the nonprofit sector to do just that. Here’s how:
- PREP America: UNI and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities are co-leading a national initiative that to-date has engaged more than 250 institutional leaders, educator preparation faculty, and government relations professionals from 23 states. The initiative, titled the Project to Revitalize Educator Preparation in America, or PREP America, is focused on achieving significant changes to federal law to lower the cost for students to become highly qualified teachers and provide improved support structures to them once in the profession.
- TEACH Grants: In December, the U.S. Department of Education proposed significant changes to the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education Grant Program. TEACH Grants provide up to $4,000 per year to undergraduate students, but have long been criticized for converting into loans with compound interest if students do not complete the service requirements. The TEACH Grant program is also marred by significant design flaws and implementation challenges. Despite these challenges, UNI’s successful stewardship of this program has helped more than 700 highly qualified educators serve the schools that most need them. Because of our leadership role, UNI offered recommendations on the proposed regulatory changes, which have been endorsed by a leading member organization for public, high-quality educator preparation institutions, the Teacher Education Council for State Colleges and Universities. We are also facilitating outreach to the National Governor’s Association, State Higher Education Executive Officers, and Learning Policy Institute to build a coalition of support to improve the TEACH Grant. Finally, we are working with Congress to achieve statutory fixes to improve the program.
- Proposed Credit Hour Reductions to Certain Endorsements: We are monitoring developments related to proposed credit hour reductions to certain teacher endorsements pending before the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. In a letter submitted to the BOEE, we expressed concern that these changes would lower standards for teacher education and hinder the ability for future educators to gain the skills needed to effectively serve students. We will continue working with BOEE with the goal of upholding high quality educator preparation.
The state of Iowa has built a national reputation for teaching excellence in no small part because of the efforts of its public universities. We’re using our voice to uphold this rich tradition.
As we noted in our recommendations to the U.S. Department of Education on the proposed changes to the TEACH Grant: “Our nation is facing significant shortages of highly qualified educators; we should be making it easier, not harder, to place highly qualified teachers in our nation’s schools.”
Mark A. Nook is the president of the University of Northern Iowa.