COLUMN: Occupational licensing reform advances freedom

Universal recognition is a common sense reform, which was recently demonstrated with the coronavirus emergency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the regulations lifted by Reynolds allowed those in the medical profession, who were in good standing with their license, to practice in Iowa and provide critical medical care. This should be universal for other professional and skilled license holders who are in good standing. It only makes sense as Iowa is attempting to attract more skilled workers.

Lower-income Iowans will be empowered by this law. With Iowa being one of the most regulated states for occupational licensing requirements, the financial burden often falls heavily on lower-income individuals. Now, for Iowans whose household income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level the initial license application and background check fees will be waived.

Finally, this law creates a more standard and fair review process for individuals with a criminal past who wish to obtain a license. Individuals with a criminal past who are trying to become productive citizens, do not currently have a criminal record, and are trying to earn a living should be allowed a “second chance” and not be disqualified from work.