Normally, I don’t care to respond directly to fellow columnists or commentators. Their opinion is their own; one is free to agree or disagree; you have to respect them for jumping into the arena and, if I may mix metaphors, sticking their neck out. However, Gary Kroeger’s June 16 opinion piece was such a howler that even well-intentioned rules must occasionally be broken.
In his column, Kroeger offered his support for a woman who “praised her boyfriend for asking her if he could hold her hand, if he could place a first kiss and when the relationship could progress in any fashion.” Assuming Mr. Kroeger isn’t simply trying to establish his bona fides as a sensitive guy to impress women who care about such things, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt, assume he’s serious, and offer a serious response.
Most men over the age of 12 are frequently confused about what modern feminists want. About 50% of feminism aims to establish that women can do anything. They can wrestle competitively; they can box. In fact, women should have equal funding for competitive sports even, as is frequently the case, most women are more interested in men’s sports if they are interested in sports at all.
Women can serve as police officers and firefighters and do the dirtiest and most physically demanding jobs out there. In fact, to deny them the opportunity is sexism and patriarchy. Women should be allowed in the military — in combat roles at that — and, despite the high rates of pregnancy in such situations, be expected to live in close proximity to their male colleagues. It’s odd that a professed member of the “party of science” knows so little about human nature and human biology.
The other 50% of feminism is devoted to protecting young flowers from hormonally driven young lads who might hold a girl’s hand or steal a kiss without a formal contract. This can be a criminal offense! In this strain of feminism, allegations of behavior from decades ago can be used to derail the careers of aspiring Supreme Court nominees to cite a famous recent example. No matter how flimsy the evidence, reputations are tainted by accusations that can never be disproven given the passage of time and what amounts to he said-she said testimony.
The Obama administration was a great supporter of this strain of feminism, particularly on college campuses. The infamous “Dear Colleague” letter of 2011 turned the burden of proof for sexual harassment on its head. Young men were assumed guilty when accused and burdened with proving their innocence by colleges trying to follow the administration’s “suggestions.” Fortunately, there is a new sheriff in town and a chance that the more traditional “innocent until proven guilty” standard can be restored.
For most of us, it’s all too confusing. Women can do it all and have it all, or they need a safe space and a good lawyer if a date tries to steal a kiss. Good luck to young men trying to navigate these troubled waters. You’re going to need it.
