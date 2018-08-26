In November 2014, the vast majority of citizens didn’t vote because Barack Obama was re-elected president in 2012, the Republicans said “nah” to everything Obama proposed and our 535 House and Senate elected legislators collectively accomplished little to nothing. The pathetic and apathetic 36 percent voter turnout during the 2014 midterm election came back to bite Democrats especially hard.
As a result of lackluster Democratic voting behavior, Republicans picked up nine Senate seats and took control of the chamber for the first time since 2006. Did it matter? Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died 466 days later and created a vacancy that was filled by the right-of-center Neil Gorsuch, not left-of-center Merrick Garland.
Will Democrats remember the midterm 2014 miscue and have high voter turnout 72 days from now, or will Republicans repulse “The Blue Wave” and hold onto their majority?
If the progressives would have paid closer attention to the 2014 midterm election, panic over Donald Trump’s choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy would be a moot point. With Republicans controlling the Senate, they will confirm Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, and it’s a fait accompli the Supreme Court will be conservative for the foreseeable future.
Voting is important. You never know what’s going to happen to the Supreme Court, let alone the House and Senate. The lure of an open Supreme Court seat is why many far-right wing evangelical Christian protectionist-authoritarian-nationalists voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
Trump fulfilled his campaign promise by replacing Scalia with Gorsuch. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment means Republicans will be able to solidify their 5-4 majority with a more consistent conservative ruling bench.
Less we forget, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85 and Stephen Breyer is 80. With a couple of heartbeat failures in the next two and one-half years, the Supreme Court could change from a 5-4 conservative majority to 7-2.
It was a sad day when the Supreme Court became political and the judicial branch changed from interpreting law to making law. The upcoming midterm election may very well be a referendum on Supreme Court judicial issues that affects all American lives.
Supreme Court rulings are hard to anticipate, but issues at stake include: 1) overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade and give states the ability to ban most or all abortions regardless of circumstances, 2) forbidding a sitting president from being prosecuted in criminal cases, 3) ruling on presidential campaign finance violation and foreign country conspiracy, 4) reverse rulings on LGBTQ marriage, employment, housing, military service and health care rights, 5) Second Amendment gun rights and background checks, 6) capital punishment and death penalty, 7) religious challenges to anti-discrimination law, 8) affirmative action policies for college admissions and employment, 9) public-sector union rights, 10) reinterpret the 1965 Voting Rights Acts and voter ID policies, 11) permit politically partisan gerrymandered voting districts, 12) deny due process for illegal immigrants, 3.6 million DACA population, asylum seekers and refugees, 13) restrict U.S. diversity visa, family-based and employment-based immigration and high-skilled foreign workers H-1B visas, 14) uphold Citizens United campaign finance ruling, 15) reinterpret Affordable Care Act provisions, 16) permit mass incarceration before trial policy, 17) expand religious liberty interpretation, 18) overturn the federal Defense of Marriage Act on equal protection grounds, 19) revise the 1964 and 1968 Civil Rights Acts, 20) expand international travel bans of Muslims and 21) repeal Native American treaty rights and sovereignty, to name a few.
All elections — including the midterm — matter, and registered voters, regardless of their political preference should save the date: Tuesday, Nov. 6.
"...far-right wing evangelical Christian protectionist-authoritarian-nationalists voted for Donald Trump in 2016."
Add "ethno" in front of nationalists, and you have them to a T. Touché.
