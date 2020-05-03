Column: Massive US debt is threatening our prosperity

The fact of the matter is our debt will have made the dollar so worthless that within the near future commerce will have three currencies to anchor business throughout the globe — the dollar, euros and the Chinese yuan, with China’s being the anchor currency preferred over the other two. How would you like to attend an event only to be stopped at the gate for currency other than a dollar? When that happens the United States as a power in commerce will be in deep doo-doo.

We must stop deterioration of our currency by inventing something the whole planet needs and wants. What if we sold expertise on cleaning air and water? The object of the government going into business is to channel all proceeds into debt reduction — nothing else! No social welfare programs, no construction programs, no anything but debt reduction. How would we achieve the expertise and how would we maintain it? Congress first declares it a government monopoly. Private enterprise will do what it always does, come up with the technology and contracts like they do with the Department of Defense, and go into business. The planet wins and a new business entity is added to our technology base. Iowa should get in on the water half of the planet cleanup, because we are identified as the main ones killing the Gulf of Mexico.