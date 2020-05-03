Column: Massive US debt is threatening our prosperity

Can you count to a trillion? Probably not. Do you even know how many billions equal a trillion? Somebody must, either in Congress or the Treasury, or maybe both have machines that are programmed to work in trillions and billions. What comes after trillions? I guess I should ask if you even care. Isn’t that when the dollar becomes absolutely worthless and coins are only worthless collector’s items?
Anyhow, somebody or some mechanism in the government has pronounced our national debt at $23.5 trillion. Something has to be done or dope dealers won’t be able to afford to send payments to their suppliers. At last we can kill the heroin and cocaine trade. Oh, that national debt figure? Bring it up to $24.25 trillion. Our Congress in its infinite wisdom just passed a budget with a built-in trillion-dollar shortfall!
How can they do that? What hugely necessary budget items are so necessary we blithely tack them on without funding? I am afraid our politicians are treating the debt as a nonentity. If we ignore it, it won’t interfere with our business if we totally dismiss it from consideration. But what if foreign holders of our bonds suddenly want to redeem their holdings? What do we send them? A huge canister of air? Take China for instance. If our money is worthless, what will they demand as payment? Hawaii? They already operate the Panama Canal. Taking over all our possessions would complete their desire to surround us and prevent us from having bases to attack them. And don’t think they aren’t having long-range planning sessions along those lines.
The fact of the matter is our debt will have made the dollar so worthless that within the near future commerce will have three currencies to anchor business throughout the globe — the dollar, euros and the Chinese yuan, with China’s being the anchor currency preferred over the other two. How would you like to attend an event only to be stopped at the gate for currency other than a dollar? When that happens the United States as a power in commerce will be in deep doo-doo.
We must stop deterioration of our currency by inventing something the whole planet needs and wants. What if we sold expertise on cleaning air and water? The object of the government going into business is to channel all proceeds into debt reduction — nothing else! No social welfare programs, no construction programs, no anything but debt reduction. How would we achieve the expertise and how would we maintain it? Congress first declares it a government monopoly. Private enterprise will do what it always does, come up with the technology and contracts like they do with the Department of Defense, and go into business. The planet wins and a new business entity is added to our technology base. Iowa should get in on the water half of the planet cleanup, because we are identified as the main ones killing the Gulf of Mexico.
In addition to cleaning out natural space in our countries we can practice the efficiency of our methodology within our own. The USA can be a huge laboratory, possibly tended to by nearby landowners, or by states as shareholders in the whole endeavor. If we can get the states involved, that’s a whole lot of our population put to gainful labor for their heritage as well as our own.
I hope if anyone has read this far that people don’t think the preceding is the only way to save the planet and the dollar. We need more Elon Musk types to be funded by the super-rich who, when something startling and wonderful reaches maturity, will turn it over to the federal government for rescuing the dollar and renewing its worth. There will be many heroes in this endeavor, but we need some single-minded heroes out there if we are to survive and prosper. Another quotation from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Demonstrate ethical behavior and reliability rather than proclaim them.”
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!