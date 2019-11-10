The Cedar Falls City Council election results tell the story of the will of the people. They want separate fire and police departments. The question is, why?
Is it because we truly are concerned about safety? Is it because we want experienced firemen who will trust one another in a fire to do the right thing and follow the right protocols while fighting a blaze? Is it because we don’t believe firefighters can be police officers and police officers can be firefighters? Is it because we believe firefighters and police officers have different mindsets?
Or is it because we want their union membership benefits and union brotherhood intact? Some believe the firemen just want to protect their pensions and their “cushy” work schedules. Was the backlash due to the treatment of city employees who didn’t buy into the PSO model and expressed their opinions. Was it because city employees spoke about situations that weren’t ideal that would cause the city’s decision to look bad?
And it also brings up the question as to the real reason why the City Council members voted for this model. Was it to save the city money? Or was it to break up the union and its ever increasing expense? Is it really saving the city money, and does having more officers at a fire really make us safer?
Maybe this referendum and/or a backlash is on the leadership of the city. Have the past accusations by leadership against insubordinate employees, whether true or false, caused this divide? If an employee has a concern but can’t bring it forward without retribution, conflict and low morale prevails.
The citizens of Cedar Falls deserve to know the real reasons and they deserve to feel that their city fire and police departments are the best at doing their jobs.
It is important for Cedar Falls citizens to know that if they need the fire department at their home or place of business, those responding know how to best fight that fire and have the trust of their team to back them up. Cedar Falls citizens deserve to know the police will come to the rescue when needed and have the expertise to handle the issue and enforce the law.
You have free articles remaining.
It is important to get to the bottom of this and find out what the “real” story is behind both sides. Cedar Falls citizens have spoken and want to know what the city leaders are going to do about it.
This will now be the issue and problem the new mayor and City Council will have to resolve satisfactorily.
How the city addresses this issue and how it seeks to resolve this divide will be of utmost importance in keeping this city moving forward and its future success.
It is the citizens of Cedar Falls who pay for these services.
And this the city that once said, “Our citizens are our business”.
We will be watching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.