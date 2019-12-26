Following a long and hard-fought campaign for Cedar Falls City Council, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the past four years.
First, I want to thank all those who volunteered, donated, and supported our campaign over the past year. While the candidate is the forefront of a campaign, it’s truly a team effort that relies on the work of our outstanding committee and volunteer group. I will be forever grateful to our neighbors, friends, and family members for their support and encouragement.
I would also like to thank city staff, my fellow council members, the University of Northern Iowa, the College Hill Partnership, Community Main Street, and the many other organizations who help make this town a great place to live, work, and grow together. Cedar Falls is a successful and thriving city because of the hard work of residents and leaders who are committed to making a positive impact on their community.
As I think back over the past four years, there are dozens of moments that stand out as testaments to what Cedar Falls means to me.
In 2016, I stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow residents as we prepared our community for a second 500-year flood in less than ten years. Working for nearly 48 hours straight, we filled hundreds of sand bags, installed barriers, and evacuated residents. Then we all stood together and hoped we had done enough. As the water receded, we came together again to organize cleanup efforts, provide shelter, and create a food pantry for those in need.
In 2017, I had the opportunity to work with UNI’s administration and student leaders to identify ways to enhance our engagement with the university. One product of this partnership was the creation of the UNI student liaison tasked to the City Council.
In 2018, we worked with neighbors and service organizations to rehabilitate one of Cedar Falls oldest neighborhood parks. Clay Street Park now houses a new shelter, electrical infrastructure, and serves as a place for neighborhood event.
Then, in 2019, two dedicated residents brought us together to create a new type of project in our community. Working with dozens of stakeholders, staff, and donors, we created one of the first all-inclusive parks in Iowa.
It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as a member of the Cedar Falls City Council. While my time in City Hall has come to an end, I am looking forward to finding the next way I can give back to our community.
