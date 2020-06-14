Column: Lessons to be learned from pandemic

There are a lot of lessons here that signal bankruptcy of the federal treasury and total devaluation of the dollar. When that happens, one factor facing us is — in all likelihood there will be similar repeats of our current situation for two to three years out. Hopefully, by then we will have medicines capable of combating and preventing future infections.

What we must do is alleviate the effects on our pocketbooks over the next generation. Beyond that, I’m not worrying. I’ll be dead and gone. The first task is obvious. Get rid of the ignoramus on top plus all the followers and put in reasonable people who genuinely care for our country. That may take a few years, but if we only elect people who proffer plans to rebuild our financial solidarity we can get a grip on the problems and their solutions. Then we must build safeguards against against not only future health problems but natural disasters. State governments must take the initiative (like California) to tone down our climate, fires and floods. Every person calling themselves a citizen of the United States must be grounded in “cause and effect” if we are to change our climate back to a natural force that doesn’t destroy our ability to survive on this planet.