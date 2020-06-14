Column: Lessons to be learned from pandemic

If this despicable virus that is ravaging the earth has taught us anything, it is that the economic well-being of our country is the thousands of jobs provided by Main Street, USA, not the Wall Street stock market.
Our biggest problem come recovery is Donald J. Trump. As a spoiled brat kid all he did was reach into Daddy’s deep pockets, and as a spoiled brat adult he simply piles on more debt of alarming proportions. I don’t know if this last foray was supposed to tide Mr. and Mrs. Ordinary Working Families over or if it was a jump-start effort, but the numbers are alarming. I owe the May 8 edition of The Nation for a start summary.
1) Increase in U.S. household net worth, 1999-2016, 5.4%.
2) 430% increasing billionaires’ net worth, 1990-2020.
3) 79% decline in billionaires’ tax obligation.
4) 43% of households who have lost income because of the pandemic.
5) $282 billion increase in billionaires’ wealth from March 18 to April 10 this year.
6) $27.1 billion, Jeff Bezos’ increase in net worth under the pandemic.
7) $3.2 trillion, total worth of U.S. billionaires.
In God’s name, why are we bailing out billionaires? In addition to the preceding data, Trump has us involved in 177 foreign deployments on a budget of $738 billion under our bloated defense budget. And just what are they accomplishing besides being sitting ducks for ambushes by people who hate our guts? Some world we are sitting in, isn’t it folks? And to top off egregious income aid by the federal government, quite a few millions have been siphoned off by billion-dollar corporations claiming hardship on manufactured evidence having no relation to the truth. The courts will be spending many future years tracking and retrieving the evidence and still won’t collect remuneration.
There are a lot of lessons here that signal bankruptcy of the federal treasury and total devaluation of the dollar. When that happens, one factor facing us is — in all likelihood there will be similar repeats of our current situation for two to three years out. Hopefully, by then we will have medicines capable of combating and preventing future infections.
What we must do is alleviate the effects on our pocketbooks over the next generation. Beyond that, I’m not worrying. I’ll be dead and gone. The first task is obvious. Get rid of the ignoramus on top plus all the followers and put in reasonable people who genuinely care for our country. That may take a few years, but if we only elect people who proffer plans to rebuild our financial solidarity we can get a grip on the problems and their solutions. Then we must build safeguards against against not only future health problems but natural disasters. State governments must take the initiative (like California) to tone down our climate, fires and floods. Every person calling themselves a citizen of the United States must be grounded in “cause and effect” if we are to change our climate back to a natural force that doesn’t destroy our ability to survive on this planet.
Another task we must accomplish is to be prepared for future disasters in a manner to minimize their effect on civilization. I propose the federal government establish a system of “stations” comprising supplies, instructions and tools to aid in overcoming the effects of disasters that do occur. The states must provide stations in every town that have a hospital, stations that when open give us tools and supplies to minimize the effects of the event, regardless of the type.
Bad things happen. Let’s get ready.
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!