COLUMN: 'It's the economy, stupid'

‘It’s the economy, stupid” was the catch phrase of the 1992 presidential campaign. Does the phrase still hold true today?

The Pew Research Center’s July 27-Aug. 2 survey of U.S. adults revealed the economy is the top issue — out of 12 — for the 2020 election. Voters feel Donald Trump leads Joe Biden on that topic as well as on four other issues: handling violent crime, gun policy, immigration and abortion.

However, Biden is the best presidential candidate on six of Pew’s 12 issues: accessible and affordable health care, future Supreme Court appointments, managing the COVID-19 pandemic, resolving race and ethnic injustice, dealing with economic disparity and working on climate change.

Americans are deadlocked on who is best to deal with foreign policy.

With the economy being the top voter-driven issue and the Standard and Poor’s 500 stock index setting a record high on Aug. 18, one could assume the election is over in Trump’s favor. What does the S&P 500 represent and who does it serve?