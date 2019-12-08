Thanks to Elizabeth Warren, financial analysts nationwide are picking apart her plan to increase Social Security payments and balance our annual federal budget. Good luck with the latter goal. This year’s imbalance is approaching $1 trillion. Nobody has said it yet, but I’d bet a more accurate amount of the national debt is closer to $25 trillion.
Now I like Warren, but it would take several terms of the election cycle to have the slightest chance of passing because of the complexity involved. It is a world of trouble to pry money from people who site on mountains of wealth.
She proposes a flat 2% income tax on assets about $50 million with a 1% surcharge on all assets above $1 billion. Sounds OK to us who don’t have that kind of wealth, doesn’t it? Over 12 years, Jeff Bezo’s wealth would have been worth $86.6 billion instead of $160 billion, and Bill Gates would be worth $34.6 billion instead of $97 billion.
I retrieved these estimates from “The Week” business sections. You can see some investments would have to be diverted because the taxes that would have been paid wouldn’t have been lying around as cash. It’s a tax on wealth and therefore would have been chunks of companies, real estate, transportation, minerals, timber, mansions — you get the drift. It’s not really collectible without liquidation into cash. In the October Forbes magazine, Steve Forbes gives a very cogent explanation of how wealth is a poor source of tax funds.
We in the United States haven’t experienced the “wealth tax,” but other countries have, and all of them abandoned it. The last to do so was France. Why? Complexity and the fact internal investments nearly died. Economic growth was hampered severely. In the U.S., there also would be many internal challenges as to whether some facet of the tax would even be constitutional. Think of this. In 1866, Congress passed a 16th Amendment to our Constitution just to pass an income tax, and regulations from that simple act have flowed like spring water, generating such complexity we have armies of accountants working day and night making tax submissions legal, able to pass through equally byzantine court procedures every day throughout the country. If the super rich wanted, they could stall the wealth tax in the courts indefinitely and the country would slide into bankruptcy. You see, we really are in pretty dire circumstances.
The only way out as I see it is to raise taxes but to keep it simple. There are two huge streams of funds. Social Security we have, and the other we don’t, a federal sales tax. Let’s take Social Security first. Right now we pay only on the first $133,000 in income. Remove the ceiling on all annual earnings. I have no way of calculating what that would bring in over and above what we generate with the current $133,000 ceiling. However, I’m certain the Social Security fund would be fully solvent in less than 10 years, and continuing payments capable of keeping the fund viable could not be apportioned to help pay off the national debt.
A federal sales tax will be an even tougher sell and will raise howls of being a regressive burden on lower income people. That argument was used back in the early 1950s when I was taking college economics courses. Congress will have to bite the bullet and apply a penny tax on the dollar to all retail sales. In 2018, annual retail sales were an estimated $5.3 trillion, and should be pretty near that this year. Put a penny on the dollar and then look what you have generated. An avalanche of 5.35 trillion pennies to county and to channel into our coffers to help reduce our debt.
What I’ve described is brutal but efficient if members of Congress don’t lose their nerve. Now we are back to basics taxing only the income wealth provides. In 10 year the country, Social Security and the economy could be well on their way to being debt free but, like I say, it will take real guts to stick it out.
