COLUMN: Is Iowa headed for an economic winter?

In “The Economic Impact of COVID-19 On The Iowa Economy: A First Cut,” they examine unemployment, tax revenues, and other aspects of the economic impact caused by the virus. The findings are estimates based on the available information, and the calculations performed by Goss & Associates. For example, it is too early to know what impact the various stimulus measures from the federal government will have on Iowa’s economy.

The COVID-19 situation is fluid, and based on the available data at this time the virus will have a considerable impact on Iowa’s economy. In terms of unemployment, Goss and Strain estimate April’s unemployment rate for Iowa is between 13% and 16%. In addition, an estimated 180,000 or 10.5% of the state’s labor force is receiving unemployment compensation.

Goss and Strain estimate Iowa’s economy has lost $1.6 billion in overall economic activity. This includes the loss of 243,237 in direct and spillover jobs, $557.8 million in lost wages and salaries, and $73.7 million in lost self-employment income. A recent study by the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University estimates COVID-19’s impact on Iowa’s agriculture is approximately $6 billion per year loss.