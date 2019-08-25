Iowa’s 440 nursing homes care for more than 23,000 frail and elderly Iowans in 273 cities and towns every day, providing more than 8.5 million days of high-quality care. The Iowa Health Care Association is proud to represent them.
IHCA members appreciate the concerns recently expressed by Sen. Charles Grassley urging quality enhancements to the enforcement of nursing home care regulations and more transparency for families making care choices for their loved ones. Additionally, IHCA wants to express unequivocally that the cases highlighted by the senator should never have occurred, and we will work tirelessly to ensure they never happen again.
We also welcome the opportunity to collaborate with our partners and Grassley on meaningful solutions, and we underscore that the incidents in the senator’s July 31 op-ed in The Courier overshadow and dishearten those thousands of health care workers who are committed to providing high-quality care to a fragile community. Every day I hear heartwarming accounts of nursing home staff caring for residents as if they were a part of their own family because for so many of these care employees, they are. I often share the account of the caregiver who hitched a tractor ride to work in blizzard conditions to care for her patients or the nurse who pulled a double shift in the face of a workforce shortage. It is these individuals who really represent the long-term care community.
The quality enhancement and transparency efforts started by nursing home providers eight years ago are already making a significant difference for their residents. Fewer people are returning to the hospital during a nursing home stay than ever before. In 2018, nearly two-thirds of admissions to skilled nursing centers returned home after receiving rehabilitation therapy. Antipsychotic medication use has declined by 35% since 2011—a dramatic and noteworthy decline. Approximately 55% of Iowa facilities rank as a 4 or 5 star in staffing in the CMS Five-Star Rating system, compared to the national average of 32%. We are proud of these improvements, but our commitment does not end there.
For the past two years, Iowa has been a consistent leader in the number of awards received in the American Health Care Association Quality Awards program.
We have ranked in the top 10 states in the nation for the most Silver awards and the top three for the number of Bronze awards. These facilities voluntarily meet rigorous Baldridge performance excellence standards that are also used in a wide range of other sectors. Iowa’s national ranking in this prestigious program is a powerful testament to our commitment to quality.
However, even in the highest quality facility an unfortunate, isolated incident can happen. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t trust your nursing home. Know that in those rare circumstances, there are robust regulatory requirements and penalties in place to ensure accountability and corrective action. There is even more we want to do, and we need our senator’s help.
First, let’s prevent caregivers with troubled pasts from being hired in the first place by expanding access to the National Practitioner Data Bank so we can better vet individuals before hiring them. Let’s reform Iowa’s criminal background check program to be timelier and nationally inclusive. Iowa’s background check program relies on last name identification, and only checks Iowa criminal history. As a result, most providers conduct their own secondary checks through a third party, which extends the hiring period. The National Practitioner Data Bank would provide more timely access to background information.
Second, let’s ensure we employ the very best skilled caregivers by adequately funding programs that support long-term care. Medicaid funding shortfalls persist in Iowa and around the country. Failing to cover the full cost of care puts downward pressure on employee retention, which is crucial to ensuring we continue to provide quality care.
Third, let’s add customer satisfaction data to the Five-Star Rating system to provide even more transparency for families facing the difficult decision of choosing a care setting for a loved one. Our profession has already developed a system called CoreQ, which measures nursing homes and assisted living communities on satisfaction among patients, residents and their families. CoreQ has been endorsed by the National Quality Forum and allows for consistent measurement across long-term and post-acute care settings, making it a valuable resource for the Five-Star Rating system.
We look forward to working together with Sen. Grassley on efforts to put these solutions into action. These proactive steps will help ensure that frail and elderly Iowans continue receiving the highest quality care by the nursing home community.
