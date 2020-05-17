COLUMN: Ignoring science has fatal results

For those who believe with COVID-19 the economy supersedes health care, Paul Romer, a Nobel Prize-winning economist who served as World Bank’s chief economist, offers sound advice: “The key to solving the economic crisis is to reduce the fear that someone will get sick if they go to work or go shop. It’s really about building confidence” (The New Yorker, May 6). What are citizens’ confidence levels with Reynolds and Trump? According to Morning Consult, a nonpartisan data intelligence company that interviews 6,000 Americans daily, from New Year’s Day to May 1, Iowans’ consumer confidence dropped 25.6 percent, the 15th worst state. Reynolds’ metric and policies are not consoling. Likewise, only 24 percent of Americans are “very confident” with Trump’s approach to COVID-19 (Pew Research Center).

Furthermore, nearly two out of three Americans say CDC officials should take an active role in public policy with scientific issues like COVID-19. Why are Trump and Reynolds ignoring CDC recommendations? The nonpartisan Pew Research Center reveals 66 percent of Republicans downplay scientific findings while Democrats are just the opposite. Ignorant decision making from the White House and Iowa’s Capitol is void of scientific facts, and the result is inhumane.