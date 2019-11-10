The Courier recently ran an article (Nov. 4) on long-time environmental activist and state Sen. Rob Hogg’s commitment to “change.” What critics of Hogg might say is the change he advocates means more government control of our lives, higher taxes and a switch to inefficient and expensive sources of energy. It might also mean no more air travel and no more beef if some of the more radical members of his party have their way.
All brought to us at a cost of $100 trillion give or take over the next 10 years. What was surely meant to be a complimentary article was actually a pretty good illustration of what is wrong with the apocalyptic environmentalism currently advocated by large chunks of our political elites. The science will likely sort itself out, but the unholy alliance of activist scientists and politicians spending other people’s money is what should concern all of us.
Hogg, it was noted, wrote to prospective presidential candidates prior to the 2000 election. He admonished them to “recognize the global warming threat.” His letter was written about 20 years after the global warming crisis replaced the global cooling crisis, in vogue in the decade or so prior to the 1980s, as the main threat. Hogg is probably too young to remember the various crises we were bombarded with in those grim years. Mass starvation, the death of the oceans, the depletion of all major resources and dangerous cooling was predicted in the years leading up to about 1979, when NASA scientist and Denison native James Hansen did a 180 to warn us about a new crisis, CO2-caused global warming.
By 2000, Hogg was actually a little behind the times. Warming in the 1980s and 1990s, likely a cyclical correction to the global cooling of 1940-1975, was already stalling.
You have free articles remaining.
The hottest weather in the memory of anyone still living was in the 1930s, and that was hard to explain. If it wasn’t warming as predicted by the models, then in the spirit of science the theory should be revised, right? Not with tens of billions in subsidies involved, not with entire industries created entirely to address the problem. Not with would-be totalitarians promising to usher in a brave new world if we just elect and empower them. But let’s not be too tough on the senator, since keeping up with the various fall-back positions after the original predictions didn’t come true is quite a task.
If you are so inclined, there are lengthy lists of the gloom and doom predictions made by radical environmentalists in the last 50 or so years for your review. Feel free to Google Al Gore and Prince Charles if you want to acquaint yourself with some of the worst. And how many polar vortexes and record snowfalls would Senator Hogg have predicted when he wrote his letter? It likely didn’t occur to him.
Having seen so many of these over-hyped “crises,” there is a lesson is worth learning. If we suddenly achieved immortality, we’ll all see Ice Ages and little Ice Ages in our future just as we have in the past. We’ll see future medieval warming-like periods and the relative modest warming of the last few decades. We’ll see more Dust Bowls and floods. We don’t yet know what causes these extreme conditions, and controlling them is way beyond our capabilities. All we know is that the climate will pretty much do what it wants, and there’s not a dang thing Senator Hogg can do about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.