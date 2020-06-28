COLUMN: Hate and prejudice are born of ignorance

Organized hate groups in America include 255 black separatist, 155 white nationalist, 84 anti-Muslim, 70 anti-LGBTQ, 59 Neo-Nazi, 48 racist skinhead, 47 Ku Klux Klan, 20 anti-immigrant, 11 Christian identity groups and 291 from nine other groups (Statista Research, March 30, 2020).

Sigmund Freud – founder of psychoanalysis – coined the term projection, which describes how the things people hate about others are the same things they fear within themselves. We reject what we don’t like about ourselves.

Hate speech is prevalent as witnessed by letters to the editor, social media blasts, radio show hosts, conspiracy theories, faux news programs and political speeches. A president seeking re-election recently violated Facebook Inc.’s “organized hate” policy and branded his campaign with the red-colored downward-pointing triangle Nazis used to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.

In an Oxford Dictionary-sponsored study of Americans’ favorite insults by political affiliation, the top six words — out of 39 — to describe conservatives include (in rank order): extremists, ideologue, nut job, idiot, radical and lunatic. The top six words associated with liberals (in rank order) include hack, troll, idiot, extremists, elitist and moron. Ironically the words “idiot” and “extremists” are common to denigrate both political parties.