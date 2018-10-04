Reactions to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court and to the accusations alleging improper sexual behavior in his younger days have demonstrated a cultural divide in our country which revolves around class, privilege and gender. Although Judge Kavanaugh has been accused of excessive drinking, sexual bullying and the attempted rape of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the most explosive accusation came from Julie Swetnick who accused him in a sworn affidavit of attending parties during which boys tried to get girls drunk “so they could then be gang raped” in a bedroom, and in fact, alleged that he was present at a party in 1982 where she was a victim of gang rape.
Kavanaugh has denied these claims as “ridiculous” and from the “Twilight Zone.” Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been no less dismissive; acting as if gang rapes involving a man such as Kavanaugh who attended a prestigious prep school and Yale University were not possible. However, such a reaction displays a woeful ignorance on their part of the intersection between class entitlement and sexual mores that were present in the 1980s, and sadly, still continue to this day.
Peggy Sanday, a cultural anthropologist, highlighted this intersection during the 1980s with the publication in 1990 of her book “Fraternity Gang Rape: Sex, Brotherhood, and Privilege on Campus.” Her study began in 1983 when she learned of a gang rape at a fraternity in an Ivy League school. Although the incident that triggered her study occurred in a fraternity, gang rape is not unique to college fraternities, being associated with sports teams, street gangs and other groups of men for whom the act often serves, according to Sanday, as a male bonding ritual. Such rapes occur with some frequency. During one six-year period in the mid-1980s, there were 75 documented cases on college campuses alone. In the investigation following the incident that led to Sanday’s study, witnesses reported that it occurred on that campus once or twice a month.
Based on interviews of fraternity members, women associated with them, and victims of rape, Sanday found that three elements figured in the male identity as represented in college fraternities. First, there was a heavy emphasis in fraternities on male bonding and male-bonding behavior, so that a man’s self-esteem and social identity were dependent on being accepted by the brothers. Second, sexual activity served as an identity marker and confirmed status. Some fraternities posted weekly newsletters listing a brother’s sexual conquests. Third, many of the fraternity men interviewed displayed attitudes that saw women as sex objects to be abused or debased. The role of girlfriend was the only role with no negative connotations that a woman could play. For the fraternity men she studied, the debasement of women was interwoven with the themes of male bonding and sexual conquest. Interesting, the six men charged in the gang-rape incident that led to her study were all described by girls who knew them as “among the nicest guys in the fraternity.”
Striking similarities appear in the descriptions of Kavanaugh’s prep school atmosphere that included heavy drinking and hard partying. He boasted in his yearbook (whether true or not) of sexual conquest: “Renate Alumnius,” making a reference to a girl who was a student then at a nearby girl’s school and whose name appeared 14 times on individual boys’ pages. Kavanaugh’s personal page also claimed “100 kegs or bust,” listed himself as “treasurer” of the “Keg City Club,” and noted “Beach Week Ralph Club — Biggest Contributor” (presumably referring to drunken vomiting). Mark Judge, a close friend of Kavanaugh’s during his prep school years, has described his own heavy drinking during this period and reportedly told a girlfriend in a story reported in the New Yorker that he participated with other boys taking turns having sex with a drunken woman.
Hopefully, the FBI background investigation will establish whether Judge Kavanaugh did drink heavily and commit the alleged misdeeds. Irrespective of the outcome, it should be apparent that the behaviors, far from being from the “Twilight Zone,” are part of a subculture with a long history in our society, and as the #MeToo movement continues to demonstrate, remain pervasive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.