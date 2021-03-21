COLUMN: Food bank needs sales tax exemption

For nearly 40 years, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has provided nutritious food and grocery product to nonprofit organizations and individuals in Northeast Iowa and offered hunger education to the community and those in need. We have been able to largely accomplish this because of strong community support.

With the rising food insecurity rate, food banks and food pantries in Iowa need to ensure they are tapping into all the resources they can to provide people access to food. That is why the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking to the state of Iowa to grant sales tax exemption to these organizations. This tax is paid on tangible goods, such as supplies, equipment and services. This will enable more food to be distributed to those in need.

In the past 20 years, the food insecurity has been relatively low — about 9%, gone up and started coming down — until last year. We were making great progress in ensuring people had access to food. Food insecurity rates were finally below 2009 rates. Then the pandemic hit all of us a year ago. The food insecurity rate is projected to be almost 13% in the state. In Northeast Iowa more than 52,000 of our neighbors are expected to lack regular access to food.