COLUMN: Food bank needed now more than ever

Day in and day out since 1981, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has strived to meet the needs of people who are food insecure. And as we have shared in prior communications, more than 43,000 people were food insecure, meaning they needed access to an adequate supply of food.
However, today, we are up against what could be the most people ever needing access to food.
In the past month our food bank staff and volunteers have completely shifted our operation. It is not like any other disaster, where you respond, clean up and then provide assistance in a contained area. This is affecting everyone, our children, elderly and families, many of them who are already stretching their resources. This is where food insecurity comes to light, and rather than ignore what is happening in their life because someone else might need it more, people decide to reach out and ask for help. For many that is not easy.
For too long hunger has been hidden and not recognized as an issue. We all go about our daily lives of work, school, play, sports, the next event or whatever it is, taking for granted our next paycheck will come in and we can go to the grocery store or go out to eat, pay our rent and utilities, and life will be fine.
For many people in our community this has been true. And then all of a sudden, businesses have been asked to close, schools have closed and a family incomes become limited. This is affecting people of all ages and those who never thought they would be affected.
A college student who relies on their job to pay rent, a family that all of a sudden only has one wage earner or a senior who can’t get out because they are told to stay away from people. All of these situations are due to no fault of their own. Thankfully, the government has stepped in to help with unemployment benefits, additional payments to taxpayers and financial support for businesses. It, however, doesn’t help people meet their immediate needs and in some cases their long-term need — thus leading them to need additional assistance they thought they never would need.
And then, just like that, residents of Northeast Iowa have stepped up to help by providing resources to help the food bank meet the additional need. The community is providing resources to make a difference in people’s lives. This help is provided through member agencies, our BackPack program, senior programs, our pantry, and mobile food pantries. We are proud to partner with all of these groups to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
As we watch the news of catastrophically high unemployment claims occurring across the nation and particularly in Northeast Iowa, we are reminded that our crisis response will be measured in months and not weeks. Unfortunately for many people food insecurity is a reality now, and will continue to be when we see this pandemic through.
We want everyone to know the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is available to anyone who needs us. Please know that since we are open, we are operating with safety guidelines and social distancing in place, all to ensure that those who need food have access to it. If you need assistance from a pantry call 211 or call the food bank at (319) 235-0507. The food bank is committed to ensuring if you need food, you have access to it.
The food bank operates on the generosity of the community, and we are grateful for the many that have stepped up to help-through your donations and volunteering. Your contributions are helping us to provide food to the most vulnerable and putting a face on food insecurity that we haven’t seen in a long time. Thank you for your support and thank you for ensuring that the family or person who receives a food box will open it up and see your generosity and cry because of it.
To volunteer, donate or be an advocate go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
Barbara Prather is executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
