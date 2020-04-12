COLUMN: Food bank needed now more than ever

A college student who relies on their job to pay rent, a family that all of a sudden only has one wage earner or a senior who can’t get out because they are told to stay away from people. All of these situations are due to no fault of their own. Thankfully, the government has stepped in to help with unemployment benefits, additional payments to taxpayers and financial support for businesses. It, however, doesn’t help people meet their immediate needs and in some cases their long-term need — thus leading them to need additional assistance they thought they never would need.

And then, just like that, residents of Northeast Iowa have stepped up to help by providing resources to help the food bank meet the additional need. The community is providing resources to make a difference in people’s lives. This help is provided through member agencies, our BackPack program, senior programs, our pantry, and mobile food pantries. We are proud to partner with all of these groups to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

As we watch the news of catastrophically high unemployment claims occurring across the nation and particularly in Northeast Iowa, we are reminded that our crisis response will be measured in months and not weeks. Unfortunately for many people food insecurity is a reality now, and will continue to be when we see this pandemic through.