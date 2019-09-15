When celebrating National Constitution Day on Tuesday, we can take heart from our own metro children. “Posterity” and “Constitution” might seem like tough words for 6-year-olds, but not for the 18 first-graders in Judy Finkelstein’s Price Laboratory School class.
It was 1987 and Finkelstein wanted to involve her first-graders in the bicentennial celebrations of the signing of the American Constitution in 1787. She went over the Constitution with her young charges highlighting the three branches of government created. The students promptly told her it was just like their school.
“Who is the chief executive,” Finkelstein asked, “the commander in chief?”
“The principal,” they replied. “He runs things here.”
“Then who are the judges in the judicial branch?”
“The teachers are the judges,” the students politely explained. “They help us keep the rules and settle problems.”
“But where is the legislative branch?” she probed with some urgency. “Who makes these rules?”
“We are the legislative branch,” they cried. “The kids are ‘we the people.’”
Well then, thought Finkelstein, they are ready to write their own Constitution.
The students had been gazing at Howard Chandler Christy’s famous painting of the signing as they talked about the Constitution. The next day, Finkelstein brought in green tablecloths to match the ones in the painting, set up tables, and the students became delegates from the 13 states. They proceeded to make their own quill pens from turkey feathers supplied by a parent who owned a turkey farm — but these proved so unwieldy that, in the end, they returned to their pencils.
Eagerly, as one group they began with the Preamble: “We the students of the first-grade class, in order to form a more perfect classroom, establish fairness, keep peace, stand up for our rights, encourage kindness, and have freedom, do make this Constitution for the first-grade classes to come.”
Some of the articles the first graders wrote seem especially timely today. They directed the legislature (themselves) to “invite the Principal to the classroom often” and to work closely with him.
To rule themselves, they discussed and argued and came up with several rules of governance, including:
1. One person talks at a time so we can hear everyone’s ideas.
2. Use a soft voice so everyone can concentrate.
3. Be kind and respectful because you could hurt someone’s feelings.
4. Always walk because you could bump into someone else.
5. Share materials. Then everyone will have a chance to do everything.
Having written their own class Constitution and posted it on the walls so as to have it ever with them, the first graders were still not done, Finkelstein recalls with a proud smile. “They wanted to know what the phrase ‘for ourselves and our posterity’ meant. They understood their Constitution was for ‘themselves,’ but what was ‘posterity’?”
Those who come after you, she explained.
Well, they said, that meant the kindergartners. When the school year came to an end, the first-graders walked down to the kindergarten classroom and bequeathed their Constitution to their posterity. The kindergartners were so impressed that when fall came, they ratified the Constitution for their own first-grade days — and wrote class rules for themselves to follow just as good legislators do.
