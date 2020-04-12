Column: Finding courage amidst hoarding of toilet paper

I started writing this on March 20 because of the gigantic alarm and fear caused by the coronavirus and officialdom’s reaction to it. Actually, it is the general population’s reaction to fficialdom’s reaction that triggered any memories of reactions by we denizens of an orphanage I was a very unwilling captive of.

I only can testify to the boys’ side. How the girls were made to behave was not part of our curriculum. One pattern I observed was the super behaver, one who set out to escape getting his hindside striped with the ubiquitous horse tugs that hung over the steam pipe in the “second cellar.” Today, I saw hundreds of super behavers and thought I was in Germany. By the way, the home was German Lutheran.

On Friday morning I do grocery shopping for the coming week. I got to the market and was dumbfounded by the jammed parking lot. I asked one of the employees what was going on that I didn’t know about. He said there are special hours for senior citizens. In a town where old people are the major industry, we old coots certainly responded (me, by accident). In the aisles where we were butt cheek to butt cheek searching for non-existent grocery items, staring at bare shelves, standing in line at the two choke points at the meat counter and checkout counter, old people, the alleged favorite target of the virus, dutifully disobeyed distance requirements, and I hope we all didn’t come down with the flu. This was a situation brought on by panicked officialdom, and I saw many wearing their super behaver masks. Look Mr. Boys’ Overseer! I’m gooder than the rest of them! Sorry officialdom. I did not appreciate the glimpse into some dark days of my past.