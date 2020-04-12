Column: Finding courage amidst hoarding of toilet paper

I started writing this on March 20 because of the gigantic alarm and fear caused by the coronavirus and officialdom’s reaction to it. Actually, it is the general population’s reaction to fficialdom’s reaction that triggered any memories of reactions by we denizens of an orphanage I was a very unwilling captive of.
An orphanage is a petri dish of developing minds working solely with misinformation and a lack of sound judgment, so behavior patterns emerge that, in their own way, reflect reaction to authority, law enforcement, and “experts.”
I only can testify to the boys’ side. How the girls were made to behave was not part of our curriculum. One pattern I observed was the super behaver, one who set out to escape getting his hindside striped with the ubiquitous horse tugs that hung over the steam pipe in the “second cellar.” Today, I saw hundreds of super behavers and thought I was in Germany. By the way, the home was German Lutheran.
On Friday morning I do grocery shopping for the coming week. I got to the market and was dumbfounded by the jammed parking lot. I asked one of the employees what was going on that I didn’t know about. He said there are special hours for senior citizens. In a town where old people are the major industry, we old coots certainly responded (me, by accident). In the aisles where we were butt cheek to butt cheek searching for non-existent grocery items, staring at bare shelves, standing in line at the two choke points at the meat counter and checkout counter, old people, the alleged favorite target of the virus, dutifully disobeyed distance requirements, and I hope we all didn’t come down with the flu. This was a situation brought on by panicked officialdom, and I saw many wearing their super behaver masks. Look Mr. Boys’ Overseer! I’m gooder than the rest of them! Sorry officialdom. I did not appreciate the glimpse into some dark days of my past.
Then I got to thinking, this whole mindless reaction to officialdom AND the general population is way overboard. A cool, calculated approach would send sick workers home until they were well enough to return. In Iowa alone, hundreds of small businesses are going belly up by ignoring a simple fact — not everyone catches the pan virus de jour and they could keep major Main Street businesses alive for the months ahead without enacting herd regulations and rules. Businesses could use signage reminding people to “catch a cough or sneeze” and to use common sense behavior around groups of people. Use the same mindset medical workers use to get through the duration of an epidemic. Yes, people will catch the virus or whatever baseline of the epidemic is but, in a cool, calculated reaction to it, most survive.
I can see a reaction from the super good that my approach will kill millions in the event of a pandemic. Nowhere have I said do nothing. Of course, we’ll fight the affliction in dozens of laboratories across our country. Companies will make plans for extended sick leave department-by-department, but not shut down all operations.
Government assaults against small businesses should be outlawed. When this year is assessed, there will be a minus sign on the bottom right-hand number. Unlike the editorial of March 18 in the Quad-City Times, I think we should shoulder the fight against disease as an additional burden. Of all places that should know that, surely Davenport can journey out to Oakdale Cemetery and see the orphan’s plot from the influenza epidemic of 1919.
There is one good thing that could come out of this trial we face. We can organize for the next epidemic. The government should finance influenza research across the country and set up regional emergency units in standby, awaiting the next alarms Mother Nature wants us to experience. At least that should allay panic in all the country’s hospitals.
Courage accomplishes more than hiding and hoarding toilet paper.
Stanley Smith is a former Cedar Falls City Council member.
